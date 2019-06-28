Log in
VW's Traton shares dip after stock market debut

06/28/2019 | 04:02am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Volkswagen truck unit Traton opened at 27 euros (24.22 pounds) on Friday before trading slightly lower at 26.47 euros a share on their first day of trading following their stock market listing in Frankfurt an Stockholm.

Volkswagen floated 11.5 percent of Traton's shares at 27 euros a share, in a scaled back initial public offering which had sought to list a stake of up to 25% of the shares.

Proceeds from the offering will flow to parent Volkswagen which aims to use the funding to invest in mass producing electric cars.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN -0.14% 147 Delayed Quote.5.95%
