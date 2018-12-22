VW says diesel scandal cleanup to cost £1.8 billion euro in 2019 - paper

Since 2015, the German car making group has paid more than 27 billion euros to settle investor and consumer lawsuits as well as regulatory fines and remedies tied to resolving excessive emissions levels in its diesel cars.

In 2020 Volkswagen Group will see costs of about 1 billion euros related to emissions cheating, Witter told the paper.

VW is sticking to plans for listing its trucks business in 2019 and continues to see growth potential in China, the world's largest car market, Witter said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ros Russell)