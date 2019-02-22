Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VXI Bolsters Leadership Team with the Appointment of James Jarrett as Chief Revenue Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:32am EST

VXI Global Solutions, a leader in customer experience and business process solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Jarrett as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 22 years of cross-industry product, general management, and business development expertise, Jarrett will lead all market development functions to ensure VXI provides industry-leading, tech-driven customer experience solutions.

“VXI is in growth mode, and James’ addition to the team will help us expand our client base and achieve our 2020 vision. We have the reputation of being the best in operational execution, and it’s critical that our revenue leader is experienced in client services and delivery,” said David Zhou, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VXI Global Solutions. “James’ experience will be instrumental in further establishing VXI as a leader in the industry and driving our greater business objectives. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”

“I’m excited about leading growth efforts for a company that has grown organically on the basis of service excellence. It’s imperative that all CX-oriented brands are aware of VXI’s ability to drive business outcomes. I look forward to adding focus and momentum to the ongoing efforts and help VXI meet our immediate and long term goals,” Jarrett said.

Most recently Jarrett served as the CEO of Konekti, an incubator and accelerator for tech-driven industry disrupters. He spent 8 years at Arise Virtual Solutions leading several sales verticals, and then as VP and General Manager for Client Services. Prior to that, Jarrett held management positions at several SaaS and service innovators, including MedeAnalytics, iPath Technologies and Intuit. Jarrett started his career with the Department of Energy’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate, where he was responsible for the overhaul of key reactor control systems for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers.

Jarrett holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master of Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients’ business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 34,000 employees across 42 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers omni-channel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including a unified communication platform and purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher Sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company’s IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation.

For more information: www.vxi.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aADIDAS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:03aKENYA AIRWAYS : KQ future bleak as MPs reject merger with KAA
AQ
05:03aSCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:01aMODERN TIMES MTG : Agenda for NENT Group's first Capital Markets Day
AQ
05:01aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Intel to show live demo of 4G + 5G dynamic spectrum sharing at MWC 2019
AQ
05:01aIC A/S : Interim CEO of Tiger of Sweden appointed
AQ
05:01aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
05:01aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
05:01aMagna Announces Fourth Quarter and 2018 Results and Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11%
GL
05:00aTUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO. : Apple teams with Ant Financial, banks for interest-free iPhone financing in China
3ISS : ISS : 2018 results delivered in line with outlook – strong organic growth expectations of 5%-7% in..
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : discloses SEC probe, cuts dividend, misses earnings forecasts
5GLENCORE : GLENCORE : China says Australian coal imports remain normal, Canberra seeks to calm investors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.