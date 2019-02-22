VXI Bolsters Leadership Team with the Appointment of James Jarrett as Chief Revenue Officer

VXI Global Solutions, a leader in customer experience and business
process solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of James
Jarrett as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 22 years of
cross-industry product, general management, and business development
expertise, Jarrett will lead all market development functions to ensure
VXI provides industry-leading, tech-driven customer experience solutions.
“VXI is in growth mode, and James’ addition to the team will help us
expand our client base and achieve our 2020 vision. We have the
reputation of being the best in operational execution, and it’s critical
that our revenue leader is experienced in client services and delivery,”
said David Zhou, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VXI Global Solutions. “James’
experience will be instrumental in further establishing VXI as a leader
in the industry and driving our greater business objectives. We are
thrilled to have him onboard.”
“I’m excited about leading growth efforts for a company that has grown
organically on the basis of service excellence. It’s imperative that all
CX-oriented brands are aware of VXI’s ability to drive business
outcomes. I look forward to adding focus and momentum to the ongoing
efforts and help VXI meet our immediate and long term goals,” Jarrett
said.
Most recently Jarrett served as the CEO of Konekti, an incubator and
accelerator for tech-driven industry disrupters. He spent 8 years at
Arise Virtual Solutions leading several sales verticals, and then as VP
and General Manager for Client Services. Prior to that, Jarrett held
management positions at several SaaS and service innovators, including
MedeAnalytics, iPath Technologies and Intuit. Jarrett started his career
with the Department of Energy’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate,
where he was responsible for the overhaul of key reactor control systems
for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers.
Jarrett holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master of Systems
Engineering from Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering
from Vanderbilt University.
About VXI Global Solutions
VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing
solutions that augment its clients’ business processes to deliver higher
revenue, greater profitability and happier customers. Founded in 1998,
the company has 34,000 employees across 42 locations in North and Latin
America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia Pacific.
VXI offers omni-channel customer care and growth services
using technology and tools, including a unified communication platform
and purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher
Sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known
for its transformation mindset, the company’s IT arm, Symbio, offers
digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its
innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation.
For more information: www.vxi.com
