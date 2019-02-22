VXI Bolsters Leadership Team with the Appointment of James Jarrett as Chief Revenue Officer

VXI Global Solutions, a leader in customer experience and business process solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Jarrett as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 22 years of cross-industry product, general management, and business development expertise, Jarrett will lead all market development functions to ensure VXI provides industry-leading, tech-driven customer experience solutions.

“VXI is in growth mode, and James’ addition to the team will help us expand our client base and achieve our 2020 vision. We have the reputation of being the best in operational execution, and it’s critical that our revenue leader is experienced in client services and delivery,” said David Zhou, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of VXI Global Solutions. “James’ experience will be instrumental in further establishing VXI as a leader in the industry and driving our greater business objectives. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”

“I’m excited about leading growth efforts for a company that has grown organically on the basis of service excellence. It’s imperative that all CX-oriented brands are aware of VXI’s ability to drive business outcomes. I look forward to adding focus and momentum to the ongoing efforts and help VXI meet our immediate and long term goals,” Jarrett said.

Most recently Jarrett served as the CEO of Konekti, an incubator and accelerator for tech-driven industry disrupters. He spent 8 years at Arise Virtual Solutions leading several sales verticals, and then as VP and General Manager for Client Services. Prior to that, Jarrett held management positions at several SaaS and service innovators, including MedeAnalytics, iPath Technologies and Intuit. Jarrett started his career with the Department of Energy’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate, where he was responsible for the overhaul of key reactor control systems for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of aircraft carriers.

Jarrett holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master of Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients’ business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 34,000 employees across 42 locations in North and Latin America, Caribbean, Europe and Asia Pacific.

VXI offers omni-channel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including a unified communication platform and purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher Sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company’s IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation.

For more information: www.vxi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005131/en/