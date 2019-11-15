VXL Launches New CloudDesktop On the Go (CoGo), a Truly Portable Linux Micro Thin Client

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- VXL, a leader in thin clients, endpoint management and digital signage software solutions, launches its new, low cost, CloudDesktop On the Go (CoGo). An ultra-compact and highly portable USB key, CoGo repurposes legacy PCs into a fully functional Linux thin client. Available with a lifetime perpetual license and priced at a highly competitive $77 including first year support, CoGo offers users up to a massive 50% saving over equivalent software solutions.



CoGo allows businesses to extend the life of ageing PC hardware by using it to access server-hosted computing sessions or virtual desktop infrastructure. Users simply plug CoGo into a PC and boot from it. The VXL Gio Linux firmware is instantly useable without overwriting the local OS and the converted PC can be managed as thin client.



Frank Noon, VP Worldwide Sales commented, "CloudDesktop On the Go or CoGo for short, is perfect for businesses that want to provide a hot-desk solution for remote and mobile workers with simple and secure access to their VDI environments, giving them freedom to operate while protecting networks and sensitive data."



"And, because CoGo is a hassle-free out of the box solution, companies can quickly scale up deployments, while also lower their PC replacement costs," he added.



CoGo can be accessed from any USB-bootable PC, laptop, tablet or thin client that meets the minimum requirements of an x86, 64-bit processor and 2GB RAM. Available in an ultra-compact USB 3.0 form factor, with backward compatibility to USB 2.0, CoGo is designed to work in harmony with leading virtualization protocols including Microsoft RDS, Citrix and VMware.



CoGo can be managed, like all the other VXL OS-powered thin clients, via VXL's complementary Fusion UDM Professional, device management software. A centralized and secure remote management console, Fusion UDM Professional provides complete control over VXL thin client endpoints, saving time and resources, and reducing operating expenses.



CoGo also provides a valid alternative for those organizations faced with the fast approaching dilemma of having to migrate to Microsoft Windows 10 as result of the discontinuation of security updates for Microsoft Windows 7 from January 14th, 2020.



By repurposing their legacy Microsoft Windows 7 PCs into virtualised VXL Linux OS endpoints courtesy of CoGo, organisations would then be able to access Windows 10 IoT via their Data Center or Cloud. This solution not only saves time and money, but also offers organizations improved security and management and delivers a great user experience courtesy of its fast boot and simple to use operating system.



With a list price of $77.00, VXL's CoGo features a perpetual license for lifetime ownership inclusive of first year support and is available now through its US channel partner network.



About VXL



VXL is a global leader in both the supply of thin clients (https://www.vxl.net/) and the creation of software (https://www.vxlsoftware.com/) including unified endpoint management (Fusion UEM), digital signage (Illumineye DS) and PC repurposing (CloudDesktop and CoGo).



VXL's Americas HQ is based in Houston, Texas inclusive of dedicated Sales and Support teams. VXL's EMEA HQ is in Manchester, UK alongside regional offices in France, Germany and UAE and its Asia Pacific HQ is in Mumbai, India with a regional sales office in Singapore.



