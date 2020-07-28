Log in
VXRT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Vaxart, Inc., and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/28/2020 | 09:47am EDT

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT) arising from allegations that Vaxart's Board of Directors may have breached their fiduciary duties to Vaxart and its shareholders.

If you own Vaxart securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Vaxart VXRT Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its oral vaccine platform. 

On July 25, 2020, the New York Times published an article titled: "Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine." That article described how Vaxart's "[c]ompany insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold" when the Company announced that its COVID-19 vaccine had been selected by the U.S. government to be part of Operation Warp Speed, the flagship federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat COVID-19.

If you own Vaxart securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/vaxartinc-vxrt-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-284/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
