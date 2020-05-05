Vacancy Announcement: Conference Assistant (Hearings and Events)

Description

Do you want to build a career that is truly worthwhile? Working at the World Bank Group provides a unique opportunity for you to help our clients solve their greatest development challenges. The World Bank Group is one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries; a unique global partnership of five institutions dedicated to ending extreme poverty, increasing shared prosperity and promoting sustainable development. With 189 member countries and more than 120 offices worldwide, we work with public and private sector partners, investing in groundbreaking projects and using data, research, and technology to develop solutions to the most urgent global challenges. For more information, visit www.worldbank.org

Established in 1966 by the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (the ICSID Convention), ICSID is the global leader in international investment dispute settlement. To date, 154 countries are ICSID members.

ICSID consists of an Administrative Council and a Secretariat. The Administrative Council is the governing body of ICSID. It is composed of one representative of each ICSID member State and is chaired by the President of the WBG. The Secretariat carries out the day-to-day work of ICSID. It consists of a Secretary-General, two Deputy Secretaries-General and staff who are organized into teams. Four legal teams administer the more than 300 cases pending before ICSID. A fifth team in the Secretariat's front office oversees ICSID's institutional affairs, including membership, publications, communications, outreach and technical assistance. The sixth team manages the institution's administrative and financial operations.

The mandate of ICSID is to foster increased flows of international investment by providing an impartial and effective international forum for the resolution of disputes between host governments and foreign investors.

ICSID administers arbitration and conciliation under the ICSID Convention and the ICSID Additional Facility Rules. It also administers investor-State proceedings under other sets of rules such as the Arbitration Rules of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, and acts as an appointing authority under various arbitral rules and international treaties.

In addition to its dispute settlement activities, ICSID has an active publications program in the areas of foreign investment law and international dispute resolution. Its publications include a semi-annual law journal and multi-volume collections of investment laws and treaties. ICSID also maintains a website providing access to extensive information on its operations and cases, including ICSID arbitral awards and decisions.

Further information about ICSID can be found on its website at www.worldbank.org/icsid.

The Hearings and Events function is part of the ICSID Administration and Finance Team. It is composed of a Conference Officer and a Conference Assistant, who are responsible for the planning and execution of ICSID hearings and sessions, as well as conferences, seminars, colloquia, workshops and training events. They also assist with the coordination of the annual meetings of the ICSID Administrative Council.

The Conference Assistant works closely with and under the day-to-day supervision of the Conference Officer, and reports to the Administration and Finance Team Leader.

Duties and Responsibilities

• Assist with the planning and coordination of logistical and administrative arrangements for hearings and sessions in ICSID proceedings, conferences, colloquia, seminars and training workshops.

• Help prepare budget estimates and plans for all events, including hearings and sessions.

• In coordination with the World Bank's Global Corporate Solutions Department, reserve rooms and coordinate their set up in accordance with specific requirements (e.g., audiovisual and information technology equipment, court reporting, simultaneous interpretation, live streaming). Liaise directly with Tribunals and parties, as required.

• Reserve breakout rooms for the parties and the Tribunal, and ensure that the rooms are set up in accordance with their specific requirements.

• Coordinate catering services for hearings and events.

• Assist with the selection and hiring of vendors (e.g., court reporters and interpreters) and other service providers in accordance with WBG procurement policies.

• Solicit and review estimates from vendors prior to every event, including hearings and sessions, and help coordinate payments after services have been rendered.

• Help maintain comprehensive check lists for every event, as well as a detailed, multi-year, calendar of all ICSID events, including hearings and sessions.

• Help develop detailed timelines for each event and track the status of activities to ensure that deadlines are met, and events are carried out smoothly. Respond promptly and effectively in cases where problems may occur.

• Assist with the preparation and distribution of event materials.

• Help make arrangements for the display and distribution of ICSID publications and materials at events organized by ICSID and other institutions.

• Assist with preparations for the annual meetings of the ICSID Administrative Council.

• Undertake ad hoc duties that may be assigned by the ICSID Conference Officer, the ICSID Secretary-General and Deputy Secretaries-General, and the ICSID Administration and Finance Team Leader.

Selection Criteria

• BA/BS degree with 2 years of directly relevant experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Experience in event management and conference management.

• Experience in planning of hearings and sessions in legal proceedings. Experience in arbitration proceedings is highly desirable.

• Familiarity with ICSID events, particularly hearings and session, would be an advantage.

• Outstanding verbal communication and interpersonal skills and ability to interact with an extensive network of contacts at all levels, both internally and externally. Demonstrated ability to respond and deal effectively with diverse situations which require good judgment, tact and diplomacy.

• Self-starter and ability to work well under pressure and with minimal supervision.

• Ability to work outside normal business hours, including weekends and holidays.

• Strong written communication skills.

• Proficiency in advanced functions of standard World Bank technology packages. Advanced knowledge of MS Word and good knowledge of MS Excel and PowerPoint.

• Sound organizational skills and strong attention to detail. Ability to prioritize and deliver assignments in a timely manner, often under severe time pressures.

• Ability to prepare presentation materials using various software packages.

General Competencies:

• Initiative: volunteers to undertake tasks that stretch his or her capability.

• Versatility and adaptability: demonstrates initiative and motivation to proactively learn new developments in relevant policies, procedures and technology. Able to prioritize and balance multiple tasks, and to identify, prevent and/or solve problems. Willingness to work flexible work hours, including weekends, to meet client needs.

• Client Orientation: Able to interact with clients with discretion and diplomacy. Demonstrates ability to resolve complex client-related issues. Displays understanding of relevant internal and external factors and their impact to the client. Strives for excellence in service delivery.

• Drive for Results: takes personal ownership and accountability to meet deadlines and achieve agreed-upon results, and has the personal organization to do so.

• Teamwork (Collaboration) and Inclusion: excellent interpersonal skills. Collaborates effectively with other team members and contributes productively to the team's work and output, demonstrating flexibility, respect for different points of view and drive to complete the overall mission. Ability to deal sensitively in multicultural environments and build effective working relationships with clients and colleagues.

• Knowledge and Learning: actively seeks knowledge needed to complete assignments and shares knowledge with others, communicating and presenting information in a clear and organized manner.

• Business judgment and analytical decision making: Demonstrates ability to assess situations, and make sound judgments on actions needed. Effective analytical and problem-solving skills.



Poverty has no borders, neither does excellence. We succeed because of our differences and we continuously search for qualified individuals with diverse backgrounds from around the globe.