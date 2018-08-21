Log in
Vacancy Announcement: Front Desk/Program Officer

08/21/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

Vacancy Announcement Front Desk/Program Officer

July 31, 2018

Applications are solicited for the position of Front Desk/Program Officer at the Joint Vienna Institute (JVI), Vienna, Austria. The JVI-an international organization-is a regional training center created in 1992 by Austria, the International Monetary Fund, and several other international organizations. The JVI's objective is to train public sector officials from countries in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and other selected countries. Drawing on its long-standing partnerships and the expertise of its member organizations, the JVI offers a unique set of courses, seminars, and workshops, mostly in the area of economics.

Description

The job encompasses a wide range of responsibilities and offers excellent potential for personal and professional growth. As a front desk officer and one of a number of program officers, the successful candidate will be:

  • required to perform typical receptionist duties, ensuring the smooth functioning of the front office;

  • responsible for managing assigned courses, responding to the needs and requests of participants and the course director;

  • able to work independently as part of a professional and dedicated team;

  • expected to liaise with the Austrian authorities and various international organizations;

  • willing to work occasional overtime, including evenings and weekends, if requested.

Further details on the job content will be provided during interviews.

Qualifications

  • A university degree or equivalent professional training;

  • Fluency in English and German, with a working knowledge of Russian, are essential.

    Knowledge of Bosnian-Croatian-Montenegrin-Serbian (BCMS) is an advantage;

  • Preferably at least 3 years of relevant experience, especially in an international organization or environment, including in the field of project management;

  • First-rate computer skills, especially MS Office and Windows. Knowledge of other programs, including TYPO3, is an advantage.

The successful candidate must also have excellent interpersonal skills, a proven record of working closely with people, and be sensitive towards people from different cultures.

Salary and Benefits Package

The position is a full-time, limited-term appointment, initially for two years with the possibility of renewal. It carries a competitive salary and benefits package. JVI staff members are exempt from immigration restrictions and from registration formalities.

The closing date for applications is September 2, 2018. It is expected that the successful applicant will take up his/her post by November 1, 2018.

Interested parties can apply online via www.jvi.org/jobs.Please address inquiries to jobs@jvi.org.

Joint Vienna Institute

Mariahilfer Straße 97 | 1060 Vienna, Austria

T: +43 1 798 9495 |jvi@jvi.org| www.jvi.org

Disclaimer

JVI - Joint Vienna Institute published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 15:16:01 UTC
