Vacancy Announcement

HR/Finance Assistant

July 18, 2018

Applications are solicited for the position of HR/Finance Assistant at the Joint Vienna Institute (JVI), Vienna, Austria. The JVI-an international organization-is a regional training center created in 1992 by Austria, the International Monetary Fund, and several other international organizations. The JVI's objective is to train public sector officials from countries in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and other selected countries. Drawing on its long-standing partnerships and the expertise of its member organizations, the JVI offers a unique set of courses, seminars, and workshops, mostly in the area of economics.

Description

The job encompasses a wide range of responsibilities and offers excellent potential for personal and professional growth.

The successful candidate will:

• assist the Chief of Administration with HR issues, e.g., recruitment, preparation of contracts, review of HR policies, coordinate staff training, maintain the intranet site, and manage the Institute's digital filing system;

• assist the Finance Manager with financial issues, such as preparation of the bi-weekly payroll, medical insurance for course participants, check travel claims, etc.;

• provide administrative support, including scheduling and coordination of meetings, handling correspondence, and routine office work; and

• act as back-up to the Management Assistant.

Further details on the job content will be provided during interviews.

Qualifications

• A university degree or equivalent professional training;

• Preferably at least 5 years of relevant experience, including knowledge of administrative, HR and financial processes and procedures in an international organization or environment;

• Fluency in English and German are essential. Knowledge of Russian is an advantage;

• First-rate computer skills, especially MS Office and Windows. Knowledge of TYPO3 and database applications is a distinct advantage.

Salary and Benefits Package

The position is full time, initially for two years, and carries a competitive salary and benefits package that is commensurate with experience and qualifications. JVI staff members are exempt from immigration restrictions and from registration formalities.

The closing date for applications is September 2, 2018. It is expected that the successful applicant will take up his/her post by November 1, 2018.

Interested parties can apply online via www.jvi.org/jobs.Please address inquiries to jobs@jvi.org.

Joint Vienna Institute

Mariahilfer Straße 97 | 1060 Vienna, Austria T: +43 1 798 9495 |jvi@jvi.org| www.jvi.org