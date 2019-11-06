Vacancy Announcement: Paralegal (English and Spanish, 1 position)

Description

About the World Bank Group:

Established in 1944, the WBG is one of the world's largest sources of funding and knowledge for development solutions. In fiscal year 2018, the WBG committed $67 billion in loans, grants, equity investments and guarantees to its members and private businesses, of which $24 billion was concessional finance to its poorest members. It is governed by 189-member countries and delivers services out of 120 offices with nearly 15,000 staff located globally.

The WBG consists of five specialized institutions: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The World Bank is organized into six client-facing Regional Vice-Presidencies, several corporate functions and thirteen Global Practices to bring best-in-class knowledge and solutions to regional and country clients.

ICSID was established in 1966 by the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (the ICSID Convention) and is the global leader in international investment dispute settlement. To date, 154 countries are ICSID members.

ICSID consists of an Administrative Council and a Secretariat. The Administrative Council is the governing body of ICSID. It is composed of one representative of each ICSID member State and is chaired by the President of the WBG. The Secretariat carries out the day-to-day work of ICSID. It consists of a Secretary-General, two Deputy Secretaries-General and staff who are organized into teams. Five legal teams administer the more than 250 cases pending before ICSID. A sixth team in the Secretariat's front office oversees ICSID's institutional affairs, including membership, publications, communications, outreach and technical assistance. The seventh team manages the institution's administrative and financial operations.

The mandate of ICSID is to foster increased flows of international investment by providing an impartial and effective international forum for the resolution of disputes between host governments and foreign investors.

ICSID administers arbitration and conciliation under the ICSID Convention and the ICSID Additional Facility Rules. It also administers investor-State proceedings under other sets of rules such as the Arbitration Rules of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, and acts as an appointing authority under various arbitral rules and international treaties.

In addition to its dispute settlement activities, ICSID has an active publications program in the areas of foreign investment law and international dispute resolution. Its publications include a semi-annual law journal and multi-volume collections of investment laws and treaties. ICSID also maintains a website providing access to extensive information on its operations and cases, including ICSID arbitral awards and decisions.

Further information about ICSID can be found on its website at www.worldbank.org/icsid.

ICSID wishes to hire a Paralegal to join its legal teams. The position requires fluency in English and Spanish. The Paralegal will report to a Team Leader and will work under the general guidance of a Deputy Secretary-General.

Duties and Accountabilities

Draft, format, proofread and finalize correspondence (including electronic) in cases and ensure that the correct documents are enclosed/attached.

Prepare drafts of documents in cases for review by the Team Leader and legal counsel.

File paper and electronic submissions and other case-related documents in ICSID's document management system, as well as in ICSID's file room in accordance with ICSID's information management standards and procedures.

Track and maintain case procedural details and milestones up-to-date in ICSID's case tracking systems and external website.

Create and maintain calendars of events for each case (i.e., pending actions) and for the team.

Conduct research on assigned issues, using existing law files and alternative sources (e.g., the internet, online portals or other databases), analyze information and summarize findings.

Prepare budget estimates for each case to ensure that there are sufficient funds in the case escrow accounts. Prepare 'Call of Funds' letters to parties and monitor the financial position of case escrow accounts.

Coordinate with the Secretariat's Administration and Finance Team on the closure of case escrow accounts at the end of each case, and on fund balance refunds when appropriate.

Assist with presentations and other materials for conferences and official meetings.

Provide editing assistance with awards and decisions (e.g., tables of contents, footnotes).

Coordinate the translation of awards, decisions and other documents.

Assist with the logistical arrangements for hearings in Washington, D.C. and abroad by preparing lists of participants and assembling all hearing-related documents. Serve as backup to the Secretariat's Hearings Organizer and Assistant.

Share miscellaneous responsibilities with Legal Assistants and undertake other ad hoc duties that may be assigned by the Secretary-General, Deputy Secretaries-General and Team Leader.

Selection Criteria

Bachelor's degree, Paralegal certificate or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Minimum of 1-2 years of relevant paralegal experience.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Spanish. Ability to draft a variety of correspondence and edit materials in both languages using proper grammar, punctuation and style.

Knowledge of arbitration procedures is desirable.

Sound organizational skills and ability to prioritize and deliver assignments in a timely manner, with minimal supervision and often under severe time pressures.

Knowledge of legal processes, procedures and terminology for review, examination, preparation and processing of legal documents.

Ability to research, analyze and synthesize legal and other information and present results clearly and concisely.

Legal document drafting skills and experience with the preparation of basic case-specific budget proposals.

Excellent interpersonal skills and proven ability to work effectively in a team.

Ability to provide assistance to team members by performing multiple, concurrent and progressively more difficult assignments.

Fully proficient computer skills, particularly in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and in using information databases, internet/intranet services and library sources.

Tact and discretion in dealing with senior officials and staff at all levels.

Ability to adapt effectively to shifting work demands and institutional directives in a rapidly changing work environment.

Sense of responsibility, integrity, flexibility and positive attitude.

General Competencies:

Initiative - Volunteers to undertake tasks that stretch his or her capability.

Flexibility - Able to prioritize and balance multiple tasks.

Client Orientation - Able to establish partnership based working relationships with internal/external clients. Demonstrates independence, initiative, and autonomy in addressing clients' needs.

Drive for Results - Takes personal ownership and accountability to meet deadlines and achieve agreed-upon results, and has the personal organization to do so.

Teamwork (Collaboration) and Inclusion - Collaborates with other team members and contributes productively to the team's work and output, demonstrating respect for different points of view.

Business Judgment and Analytical Decision Making - Able to use analytical, problem-solving skills and resourcefulness to make informed and practical decisions to carry out own work.

Able to advise on information usage and storage, and policies in the area of assigned responsibilities.

The World Bank Group values diversity and encourages all qualified candidates who are nationals of World Bank Group member countries to apply, regardless of gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability. Sub-Saharan African nationals, Caribbean nationals, and female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.