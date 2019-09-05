Log in
Vacasa : Completes Direct Integration with Google for Vacation Rental Listings

09/05/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Company’s Inventory of 14,000+ Vacation Homes Now Available Through Direct API

Vacasa, North America’s largest vacation rental management platform, today announced that it has launched a direct application programming interface (API) integration with Google. Guests are now able to search and book vacation homes managed by Vacasa on the popular search engine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005246/en/

A Google search results page shows Vacasa vacation homes available on Hilton Head Island. (Photo: Business Wire)

A Google search results page shows Vacasa vacation homes available on Hilton Head Island. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to a recent study conducted by RBC Capital Markets, approximately 48% of travelers opted to stay at a vacation rental in the past 12 months. Given this shift in travel preferences, Google is expanding its offering to provide guests with alternative accommodations to meet the demand. As part of its hotel search function, vacation rentals will now appear in an interactive map where travelers can move throughout the desired region to view what’s available.

“Partnering with Google to make the homes we manage available through the search engine is yet another way for us to drive exceptional financial returns for our homeowners,” said Eric Breon, founder and CEO of Vacasa. “Travelers who are accustomed to staying in a hotel may now consider alternative accommodations, such as a Vacasa vacation rental, as our unique, professionally managed rentals will appear within their Google search.”

Guests who utilize Google to book a vacation home will be directed to vacasa.com, where Vacasa guarantees they will receive the best price. Vacasa homeowners will continue to earn industry-leading revenue for their homes through listing on vacasa.com, as well as through the company’s booking relationships with leading online travel agencies including Airbnb, Vrbo, Expedia and Booking.com.

In July, Vacasa signed a definitive agreement to purchase Wyndham Vacation Rentals from Wyndham Destinations. Upon deal close, Vacasa’s inventory will increase by 9,000 vacation homes across the U.S. and Canada. Once Wyndham Vacation Rentals inventory is migrated to Vacasa, they will also be available through Google’s travel search.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is North America’s largest vacation rental management platform and offers property management and other real estate services directly and through licensed subsidiaries. Leveraging industry-leading technology, Vacasa maximizes revenue for homeowners and its partners, and provides unforgettable experiences for guests. Founded in 2009, Vacasa and its subsidiaries manage a growing portfolio of more than 14,000 vacation homes in the U.S., Europe, Central and South America, and Africa. In 10 years, Vacasa has grown to more than 3,300 employees, has been honored as the Oregon Better Business Bureau Large Business of the Year and was ranked ninth on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. For more information, visit www.vacasa.com.


© Business Wire 2019
