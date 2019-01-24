Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vacation Express Takes Off with First Non-Stop Flight of the Season from Detroit to Punta Cana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:38pm EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Vacation Express’ first non-stop flight to Punta Cana operated by Sunwing Airlines departed from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and landed at Punta Cana International Airport. Travelers left the sub-freezing temperatures behind for the sunny Dominican Republic, where the afternoon temperatures in Punta Cana hover in the mid-70s.

Vacation Express Takes Off with First Non-Stop Flight of the Season from Detroit to Punta Cana
4 Weekly Flights Departing on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays


Vacation Express PR & Social Media Manager, Pamela Caltabiano, was present to greet the excited travelers and serve them celebratory cake, assorted fruit and pastries prior to their flight. “It is wonderful to be able to connect with our travelers and see the joy on their faces knowing that in just four short hours they will be relaxing in the Dominican paradise that is Punta Cana.”  

All Vacation Express public charter flights from Detroit to Punta Cana are operated by Sunwing Airlines on a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft. All travelers enjoyed in-flight amenities such as in-flight entertainment, a non-alcoholic beverage, a snack, kids packs for young children, a complimentary full-size carry-on bag and the ability to purchase additional food and drink options through Sunwing Cafe. Some travelers chose to upgrade their experience with money-saving bundles starting at $59 for VE Plus which includes advanced seat selection in the front ten rows of the aircraft, a hot meal and snack, two free alcoholic beverages, a free checked bag (up to 50lbs.) and priority check-in and boarding. Other passengers opted to pay $75 for Sunwing Plus which offers all the same perks of VE Plus including advanced seat selection in the first five rows of the aircraft and up to 4” of extra legroom.

While travelers may purchase airfare only for round-trip flights, most travelers are booking vacation packages with air and staying at all-inclusive resorts such as Royalton Bavaro, Grand Memories Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen. Vacation Express offers 4 weekly flights to Punta Cana on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday with 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7-night value-priced packages. In addition, Vacation Express has also chartered Sunwing Airlines for direct flights to Jamaica twice weekly for 3, 4 and 7-night packages.

Sunwing Airlines is a multi-award-winning leisure carrier based in Toronto, Canada, operating over 40 Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from over 30 airports across Canada and the United States.

Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:
Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris.  See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: Vacation Express public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vacationexpress
Twitter: www.twitter.com/vacationexpress
Instagram: www.instagram.com/vacationexpress

MEDIA CONTACT
Pamela Caltabiano | Public Relations Manager
pcaltabiano@vacationexpress.com | 800.309.4717 x3098

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b26b899c-44fd-4426-97b6-a66d4e8d847c

VE Logo by Sunwing Blue.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:23pELI LILLY AND : FDA Says New Patients Shouldn't Start Eli Lilly's Lartruvo -- Bloomberg
DJ
06:20pFEDERATED INVESTORS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:20pFEC Reports Revocation of Cease Trade Orders
NE
06:19pOCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:19pFIBRA PROLOGIS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Results
PR
06:19pHESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution
BU
06:19pMatrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019
GL
06:14pSEACOAST BANKING OF FLORIDA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results (Printable)
PU
06:14pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
06:14pMADALENA ENERGY : Engages Storyboard and Hoot for Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory Services
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
2U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
3Mercedes-Benz to ramp up business with China auto suppliers
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
5MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Maxa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.