Vacation Express Takes Off with First Non-Stop Flight of the Season from Detroit to Punta Cana

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Vacation Express’ first non-stop flight to Punta Cana operated by Sunwing Airlines departed from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and landed at Punta Cana International Airport. Travelers left the sub-freezing temperatures behind for the sunny Dominican Republic, where the afternoon temperatures in Punta Cana hover in the mid-70s.



4 Weekly Flights Departing on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays





Vacation Express PR & Social Media Manager, Pamela Caltabiano, was present to greet the excited travelers and serve them celebratory cake, assorted fruit and pastries prior to their flight. “It is wonderful to be able to connect with our travelers and see the joy on their faces knowing that in just four short hours they will be relaxing in the Dominican paradise that is Punta Cana.”

All Vacation Express public charter flights from Detroit to Punta Cana are operated by Sunwing Airlines on a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft. All travelers enjoyed in-flight amenities such as in-flight entertainment, a non-alcoholic beverage, a snack, kids packs for young children, a complimentary full-size carry-on bag and the ability to purchase additional food and drink options through Sunwing Cafe. Some travelers chose to upgrade their experience with money-saving bundles starting at $59 for VE Plus which includes advanced seat selection in the front ten rows of the aircraft, a hot meal and snack, two free alcoholic beverages, a free checked bag (up to 50lbs.) and priority check-in and boarding. Other passengers opted to pay $75 for Sunwing Plus which offers all the same perks of VE Plus including advanced seat selection in the first five rows of the aircraft and up to 4” of extra legroom.

While travelers may purchase airfare only for round-trip flights, most travelers are booking vacation packages with air and staying at all-inclusive resorts such as Royalton Bavaro, Grand Memories Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen. Vacation Express offers 4 weekly flights to Punta Cana on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday with 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7-night value-priced packages. In addition, Vacation Express has also chartered Sunwing Airlines for direct flights to Jamaica twice weekly for 3, 4 and 7-night packages.

Sunwing Airlines is a multi-award-winning leisure carrier based in Toronto, Canada, operating over 40 Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from over 30 airports across Canada and the United States.

Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: Vacation Express public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

