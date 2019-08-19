Vacation Innovations : Named a Top Company to Work for in Central Florida

Orlando-based Vacation Innovations earned a spot in the “Top Midsize Workplaces” category on Orlando Sentinel’s Top Workplaces 2019 list.

Vacation Innovations has been named a Top Midsize Workplace by The Orlando Sentinel, which recognized 80 exceptional companies to work for in Central Florida through its “Top Workplaces 2019” list.

Vacation Innovations ranked eleventh in the Top Midsize Workplaces category and is the only provider of secondary-market services for the vacation ownership industry to appear in any of the four Top Workplaces categories. The Top Workplaces 2019 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, strategic alignment, leadership, and more.

“We are thrilled to be honored with a spot in the Top Workplaces 2019 list,” says Scott Roberts, CEO of Vacation Innovations. “This distinction is particularly meaningful to us as it’s based on real feedback from our team members. And while we strive to foster a collaborative, innovative culture at Vacation Innovations, at the end of the day, it is truly our team members who make our company like a family.”

The full list of companies included in the Top Workplaces 2019 list is available here.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations is the world’s largest provider of secondary-market services and solutions for the vacation ownership industry. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies to bring vacation ownership and timeshare rentals to a new audience of consumers, the Vacation Innovations portfolio includes leading timeshare resale marketplaces SellMyTimeshareNow.com and VacationOwnership.com as well as upcoming timeshare rental booking website ResortRentals.com. In addition to online advertising and marketing services for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, Vacation Innovations’ family of brands offers licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs, and timeshare management companies.

