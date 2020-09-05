Log in
Vaccine developers plan joint safety pledge - report

09/05/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

Several drug makers competing to be first to put out a coronavirus vaccine plan to jointly issue a public pledge. Media reports say Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and others will vow not to seek seek the government's blessing until their vaccines are proven safe and effective. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times said the companies could issue the pledge as early as next week.

The news comes amid rising public concerns of premature approval. President Donald Trump has said a vaccine could be available before the November 3rd presidential election. That's sooner than most experts anticipate. But his press secretary said Thursday there's no political pressure on U.S. regulators to quickly approve a vaccine.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna are among those in the lead. Their candidates are already in late-stage clinical trials.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

