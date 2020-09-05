Vaccine developers plan joint safety pledge - report

The news comes amid rising public concerns of premature approval. President Donald Trump has said a vaccine could be available before the November 3rd presidential election. That's sooner than most experts anticipate. But his press secretary said Thursday there's no political pressure on U.S. regulators to quickly approve a vaccine.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna are among those in the lead. Their candidates are already in late-stage clinical trials.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.