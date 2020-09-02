Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to "COVAX" access plan

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Seventy-six wealthy nations are
now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation
plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to
help buy and fairly distribute the shots, the project's co-lead
said on Wednesday.
Seth Berkley, chief executive of the GAVI vaccines alliance,
said the coordinated plan, known as COVAX, now has Japan,
Germany, Norway and more than 70 other nations signed up,
agreeing in principle to procure COVID-19 vaccines through the
facility for their populations.
"We have, as of right now, 76 upper middle income and high
income countries that have submitted confirmations of intent to
participate - and we expect that number to go up," Berkley told
Reuters in an interview.
"This is good news. It shows that the COVAX facility is open
for business and is attracting the type of interest across the
world we had hoped it would," he said.
COVAX coordinators are in talks with China about whether it
might also join, Berkley said.
"We had a discussion yesterday with the (Chinese)
government," Berkley said. "We don't have any signed agreement
with them yet," but Beijing has given "a positive signal," he
added.
COVAX is co-led by GAVI, the WHO and the Coalition for
Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and is designed to
discourage national governments from hoarding COVID-19 vaccines
and to focus on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in
every country.
Its backers say this strategy should lead to lower vaccine
costs for everyone and a swifter end to the pandemic that has
claimed some 860,000 lives globally.
Wealthy countries that join COVAX will finance the vaccine
purchases from their national budgets, and will partner with 92
poorer nations supported through voluntary donations to the plan
to ensure vaccines are delivered equitably, Berkley said.
Participating wealthy countries are also free to procure
vaccines through bilateral deals and other plans.
The United States said on Tuesday it would not join COVAX
due to the Trump administration's objection to WHO involvement,
a move described by some critics as "disappointing".
Berkley said he was not surprised by the U.S.
decision, but would seek to continue talks with Washington.
In what appeared to be a change of position on Wednesday,
the European Union said its member states could buy potential
COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX.
COVAX coordinators sought to add flexibility to joining
agreements to encourage greater participation, Berkley said.
The WHO describes COVAX as an "invaluable insurance policy"
for all countries to secure access to safe and effective
COVID-19 vaccines when they are developed and approved. The
plan's coordinators have set a deadline of September 18 for
countries signing up to make binding commitments.
COVAX's aim is to procure and deliver 2 billion doses of
approved vaccines by the end of 2021. It currently has nine
COVID-19 vaccine candidates in its portfolio employing a range
of different technologies and scientific approaches.
A handful are already in late-stage clinical trials and
could have data available by year end.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Bill Berkrot)