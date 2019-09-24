Log in
Vaccinex : Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference September 24, 2019

09/24/2019 | 08:47am EDT

Science in the Service of Medicine

Unique Targets.

Novel Mechanisms.

New Medicines.

VX15 (pepinemab) Antibody Treatment for Cancer and Huntington's Disease 1

Forward Looking Statement

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to clinical trials, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "appears," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "hypothesis," "potential," "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab (VX15/2503), and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward- looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the other risks and uncertainties described in our Form 10-K dated March 13, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

September, 2019 I 2

Phase 1b/2 CLASSICAL- Lung Study Design

Combination Trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab in NSCLC

Co-funded by:

Phase 1b

Dose Escalation

(n=12)

5 mg/kg

10 mg/kg

20 mg/kg

COMPLETE

(n=3)

(n=6)

(n=3)

IO Failure

Recruitment

pepinemab

+

10 mg/kg

(n=33)

Complete

10 mg/kg avelumab

Q2W

Phase 2

Dose Expansion

(n=51)

IO Naive

Recruitment

Study Objectives

10 mg/kg

(n= 18)

Complete

  • The primary objective of dose escalation is safety, tolerability, and identification of the RP2D for dose expansion.
  • Secondary objectives include evaluation of efficacy, immunogenicity, and PK/PD, and an exploratory objective is to identify candidate biomarkers of activity

September, 2019 I 3

Percent Change in Target Lesion Diameter (IO Naïve Cohort)

5 Partial Responses among 20 evaluable patients = 25%

(vs 14% with single agent avelumab in an earlier study of a more favorable IO naïve population)

3 Subjects on study ≥ 1 year

Evaluable patients are shown

September, 2019 I 4

CLASSICAL- Lung: IO Naive

Increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration

PR

Pre-Treatment

On-Treatment

1

1

1

1

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0

0

0

0

SD

11

0.50.5

00

PD

1

1

1

0.5

0.5

0.5

0

0

0

No or low tumor detected in these

PD-L1 expression was low-negative

Tumor (Cytokeratin+)

4 biopsies from patients with PR

in all 9 patients

CD8+ T cells

September, 2019 I 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 12:46:08 UTC
