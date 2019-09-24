Vaccinex : Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference September 24, 2019

Science in the Service of Medicine
VX15 (pepinemab) Antibody Treatment for Cancer and Huntington's Disease 1
Phase 1b/2 CLASSICAL- Lung Study Design
Combination Trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab in NSCLC
|
Phase 1b
|
Dose Escalation
|
(n=12)
|
|
5 mg/kg
|
10 mg/kg
|
20 mg/kg
|
COMPLETE
|
(n=3)
|
(n=6)
|
(n=3)
|
IO Failure
Recruitment
|
Phase 2
|
Dose Expansion
|
|
(n=51)
-
The primary objective of dose escalation is safety, tolerability, and identification of the RP2D for dose expansion.
-
Secondary objectives include evaluation of efficacy, immunogenicity, and PK/PD, and an exploratory objective is to identify candidate biomarkers of activity
Percent Change in Target Lesion Diameter (IO Naïve Cohort)
5 Partial Responses among 20 evaluable patients = 25%
(vs 14% with single agent avelumab in an earlier study of a more favorable IO naïve population)
3 Subjects on study ≥ 1 year
Evaluable patients are shown
CLASSICAL- Lung: IO Naive
Increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration
|
|
|
PR
|
|
Pre-Treatment
|
|
|
|
On-Treatment
|
|
|
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
PD
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
No or low tumor detected in these
|
PD-L1 expression was low-negative
|
Tumor (Cytokeratin+)
|
4 biopsies from patients with PR
|
in all 9 patients
|
CD8+ T cells
