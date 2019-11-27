Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals from Roomba, Shark, Dyson, and Hoover Listed by Deal Answers

Vacuum cleaners of all styles are on sale for Black Friday. Brands like Roomba, Shark, Dyson, and Hoover have discounted some of their most popular models substantially. Deal Answers lists these discounts below:

Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are also selling Roombas for a discount during Black Friday. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Choosing a Vacuum Cleaner

There are more options for vacuums than ever. Technology has really improved what’s on offer, and robovacs are now a viable option for keeping a house clean. Companies like Roomba create robotic vacuums that can be scheduled or even commanded by Amazon Alexa to clean a room.

Vacuums have also improved by becoming cordless. Dyson and Shark make popular vacuums that are battery-powered. They decrease the time required to vacuum and make spot cleaning easier. The suction and battery life on cordless vacuums have dramatically improved and some models claim to have as much power as a regular vacuum.

Black Friday deal availability and pricing vary. Comparing options between stores is a good way to find the best deal. It’s not known how many vacuums will be on sale for Cyber Monday.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005517/en/