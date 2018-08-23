Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Market Review 2017: Growth Rates, Company Profiles, and Analysis by Substrate & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Market Review 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This series of Global Market Reviews provides up-to-date, core industry data and intelligence of selected markets worldwide, providing converting industries with an accurate and complete global guide and benchmark.

The report provides the current status of key aspects of the industry, including global and regional volumes; market structure; market characteristics by substrate; and growth rates. Raw material trends are also assessed. The report is a practical tool for producers of vacuum coated and metallized products, their material suppliers, and users of vacuum coated and metallized products.

The report features:

Essential market figures

Market structure & characteristics

Market sizes

Product markets characteristics by region

Vacuum products market characteristics by substrate

Vacuum coated products market growth rates

Raw material assessment & trends

Merger & acquisition activities

Company profiles of metallizing/vacuum coating companies

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions & Abbreviations

2. World Vacuum Coating & Metallizing Markets

2.1 World Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Volume

3. Market Structure and Regional Markets

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products - Regional Markets

3.2.1 Europe

3.2.2 North America

3.2.3 Asia

3.2.4 South America

3.2.5 Africa & Middle East

4. Vacuum Coated Products Market - Substrate Characteristics

5. Vacuum Coated Products Market - Market Growth Rates

6. Raw Material Assessment & Trends

7. Merger & Acquisition Activities

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Europe

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia

8.4 South America

8.5 Africa & Middle East

