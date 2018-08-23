Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Market Review 2017: Growth Rates, Company Profiles, and Analysis by Substrate & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 11:50am CEST

The "Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Market Review 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This series of Global Market Reviews provides up-to-date, core industry data and intelligence of selected markets worldwide, providing converting industries with an accurate and complete global guide and benchmark.

The report provides the current status of key aspects of the industry, including global and regional volumes; market structure; market characteristics by substrate; and growth rates. Raw material trends are also assessed. The report is a practical tool for producers of vacuum coated and metallized products, their material suppliers, and users of vacuum coated and metallized products.

The report features:

  • Essential market figures
  • Market structure & characteristics
  • Market sizes
  • Product markets characteristics by region
  • Vacuum products market characteristics by substrate
  • Vacuum coated products market growth rates
  • Raw material assessment & trends
  • Merger & acquisition activities
  • Company profiles of metallizing/vacuum coating companies

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions & Abbreviations

2. World Vacuum Coating & Metallizing Markets

2.1 World Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products Volume

3. Market Structure and Regional Markets

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Vacuum Coated & Metallized Products - Regional Markets

3.2.1 Europe

3.2.2 North America

3.2.3 Asia

3.2.4 South America

3.2.5 Africa & Middle East

4. Vacuum Coated Products Market - Substrate Characteristics

5. Vacuum Coated Products Market - Market Growth Rates

6. Raw Material Assessment & Trends

7. Merger & Acquisition Activities

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Europe

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia

8.4 South America

8.5 Africa & Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxzq4z/vacuum_coated_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:24pPCI BIOTECH : Invitation to first half year 2018 presentation
GL
12:22pQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Acquisition Of Lee & Lee (dental Surgeons) Pte. Ltd. - Amendments Of Terms
PU
12:22pMEGAFON : Results of the Tender Offer to purchase MegaFon’s ordinary shares and global depositary receipts
PU
12:22pCOMMSCOPE : The Future of Cell Site Development
PU
12:22pEUROPEAN RELEASE LINER MARKET STUDY 2018 : Focus on Markets & Materials, Capacities & Technologies, and the Changing Structure of the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:21pSECURITAS : $93.15 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Paragon Systems
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $81,029 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $353,298 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $414,789 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pBOX : MILITARY $25,914 Federal Contract Awarded to Sea Box
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.