Vaibhav Parulkar of Trivedi Effect® Shares Insight into Natural Agriculture with Daytime Audience

TAMPA, FL, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaibhav “VB” Parulkar was featured on Tampa NBC Daytime with host Cyndi Edwards sharing his insight into the concept of natural agriculture. He also recently spoke at NASDAQ in New York City sharing Trivedi Global, Inc. science research results with medical professionals and business leaders.

Vaibhav "VB" Parulkar









“Our environment is laden with toxic chemicals and pathogens and the nutrition per unit of food is on the decline, so it’s vital to take a second look at how food is grown today around the world,” said Vaibhav “VB” Parulkar of Trivedi Global, Inc. While many people believe organic agriculture is the answer, Parulkar offers insight into other answers to help feed the masses.

“We really need to reimagine and revolutionize agriculture at scale,” said Parulkar. “The solution to this is finding a way to restore plants and trees to their natural blueprint where they have high immunity and produce greater yields with higher nutritional value.”

Trivedi Global, Inc. has completed research projects, at scale, with breakthrough results such as immunity as high as over 600%, shelf life of over 10 times, and yields as much as 500% higher and all of this without using any chemicals.

“I was honored to speak at NASDAQ and to share our message about agricultural breakthroughs with television audiences around the USA,” added Parulkar.

To Listen to Parulkar’s Daytime interview about natural agriculture, visit: https://www.wfla.com/daytime/could-there-be-benefits-to-pristine-agriculture-/1828553333

Audience members shared their thoughts about Parulkar’s interview.

“VB skillfully broke down a topic that has such broad interest (and ample misunderstanding): organic foods. That was so eloquently said. There's no doubt you piqued a lot of interest in the Trivedi Effect®!” said Liz Feeney.

Viewer Johanne Dodon shared her thoughts, “There is so much confusion out there and people want to know more about organic food, organic farming and the benefits to our health and the world. To have a solution like natural food by the Trivedi Effect® in the world gives people a vehicle to know what to ask for: We want Natural Food!”

To read more audience reactions and testimonials, visit. https://www.triveditestimonials.com.

To find out more about the science, read testimonials, or join an upcoming workshop, visit http://www.TrivediEffect.com

Trivedi Effect ® Workshops

Guruji Mahendra Trivedi is an innovative thought leader offering fresh, insightful, honest perspectives on today’s issues affecting humanity at practical and spiritual levels. Founder of the Trivedi Effect®.

Guruji Mahendra Trivedi offers powerful workshops to deepen the participants’ connection to the God of their understanding, as well as, to illuminate the path of awareness and higher consciousness as they learn to navigate and achieve their life’s purpose, fate, and fortune.

For more information, or to register, call 877-493-4092, or register via email at CS@TrivediEffect.com.

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & the Trivedi Effect®

The Trivedi Effect®, which is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring speaker also joins in the mission. She recently spoke at NASDAQ and is currently on a television media tour visiting ABC, NBC, CW and Fox stations in the United States.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Attachment

Alice Branton Trivedi Global, Inc. 702-907-8864 PR@TrivediEffect.com