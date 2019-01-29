Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vaisala Launches a Groundbreaking Solution for the Biogas Industry to Get More Value from Waste

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:01am EST

﻿Vaisala
Press Release
January 29, 2019

Vaisala MGP261. Picture size 2100X1700px
Vaisala MGP261 measures methane, carbon dioxide and humidity in demanging environments.


Vaisala MGP261. Picture size 2100X1700px
The compact Vaisala MGP261 measurement instrument gives accurate readings directly from the biogas process pipeline.


Vaisala MGP261. Picture size 2100X1700px.
The newly launched MGP261 is based on Vaisala’s patented CARBOCAP® technology, which boasts Vaisala’s successful 20-year track record in infrared gas measurement.



Vaisala Launches a Groundbreaking Solution for the Biogas Industry to Get More Value from Waste


Vaisala, a global leader in environmental and industrial measurements, today introduces the world’s first in situ 3-in-1 biogas measurement instrument, Vaisala MGP261 for measuring methane, carbon dioxide and humidity in demanding environments. This compact measurement instrument is Ex certified up to zone 0, which enables in-line installation also in explosive atmospheres.

The launch marks a new market entry for Vaisala and expands the company’s expertise into the field of biogas measurements. The unique Vaisala MGP261 multigas measurement instrument gives continuous readings of methane, carbon dioxide, and water vapor directly in the biogas process pipeline.

It is optimized for biogas production processes, such as anaerobic digestion of waste from agriculture, industries and municipalities, and the utilization of landfill gas.

The newly launched MGP261 is based on Vaisala’s patented CARBOCAP® technology, which boasts Vaisala’s successful 20-year track record in infrared gas measurement.

From Waste to Value
The Vaisala biogas measurement instrument, MGP261, offers real-time gas composition without sample extraction or treatment. Thanks to its accurate and stable methane measurement, this compact and reliable instrument helps biogas plant operators gain comprehensive control over their process and optimize their combined heat and power (CHP) engine performance. The instrument also enables operators to control humidity in order to reduce wear in the CHP engines and process components.

“Investing in biogas measurement is a logical step for Vaisala as we are fighting for a better world. Global population growth and associated waste management issues, combined with the need to lower greenhouse gas emissions, represent a major challenge. The biogas industry is an important part of the solution, but it has unused potential in terms of profitability. Our new MGP261 will help the industry to derive greater value from waste,” says Sampsa Lahtinen, Executive Vice President of Industrial Measurements, Vaisala.

“Reliable and accurate in-line monitoring enables optimization of the production process by reducing operating costs and improving the efficiency of a biogas plant. Biogas production is an organic process, affected by many variables. The better you can monitor your entire process and react to changes in the gas composition and humidity, the more efficient the plant becomes,” adds Product Manager Antti Heikkilä of Vaisala’s Industrial Measurements.

Ease of Use and Operation
The novel MGP261 is easy to use and install, and it can be fitted to any existing system. The in situ installation of the instrument makes sample treatment unnecessary, enabling measurements without any sampling lines, pumps, or moisture removal traps. It is Ex certified up to Zone 0 inside pipes and Zone 1 outside, which means it can be installed in explosive atmospheres.

The instrument design is resistant to chemicals, and the robust metal body is IP66-rated. Furthermore, the operating principles of the instrument mean that no calibration gases are needed in routine operation and Vaisala’s proven background auto-calibration function significantly reduces expensive calibration work. With standard analog and digital outputs the new MGP261 is ideal for integration into any plant process control system.

The product will be available in the second quarter of 2019.

For product options and specifications, please visit: www.vaisala.com/MGP261

Turn on Your Bio-Engine – Increasing the Profitability of your Biogas Process
Join our webinar for turning on your bio-engine and learning more on how to increase the profitability of the biogas process! The live webinar will be held on February 27th, 2019 at 3–4 pm CET (Central European Time). www.vaisala.com/biogas

More information for the media:

Vaisala Media Desk
+358 20 6198800
comms@vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurements. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. 
www.vaisala.com
www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

Attachments

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59aAlliance foods acquires kfc
AQ
03:58aSiemens Gamesa posts first-quarter sales rise, margins still under pressure
RE
03:56aPG&E : Files for Bankruptcy Following California Wildfires -- Update
DJ
03:54aELEMENT 25 : Reconnaissance Gold Exploration Programme Green Dam Project
PU
03:54aINCITEC PIVOT : Unplanned downtime affecting FY19 ...
PU
03:53aLG ELECTRONICS : Styler Heralds future of total clothing care
AQ
03:53aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE & Sumitomo Sign Agreement with SEWA to Develop, Build & Operate Sharjah's First Independent Combined Cycle Power Plant
AQ
03:53aKSE-100 index adds 155 points
AQ
03:51aARGONAUT GOLD : Receives Federal Government Approval of Magino Environmental Assessment
AQ
03:51aISOENERGY : Intersects Strong Uranium Mineralization in the First Two Follow-Up Drill Holes at the Hurricane Zone
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : sees profit at lower end of range, shares down
4SAP : SAP : sets restructuring after fourth-quarter shows some weakness
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 4Q Net Profit Falls; Announces EUR1.5 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.