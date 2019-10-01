Valaris Announces New Contract Awards

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") announced today new contracts and contract extensions, with associated revenue backlog of approximately $245 million, awarded subsequent to a prior press release that announced new contract awards on August 26, 2019.

VALARIS DS-16 (Resolute) contract with Fieldwood in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by approximately 180 days from March 2020 to September 2020 due to the exercise of a 90-day option, which will begin following the end of the contract term upon the completion of the well in progress





extended by approximately 180 days from to due to the exercise of a 90-day option, which will begin following the end of the contract term upon the completion of the well in progress VALARIS DS-7 contract with Burullus offshore Egypt extended by approximately 165 days from October 2019 to mid-March 2020 due to the exercise of three one-well options





extended by approximately 165 days from to due to the exercise of three one-well options VALARIS DS-4 awarded a one-well contract with Amni offshore Ghana that is expected to commence in early March 2020 , with an estimated duration of 50 days





that is expected to commence in early , with an estimated duration of 50 days VALARIS DPS-1 contract with Woodside offshore Australia extended by seven wells, with an estimated duration of 420 days from July 2020 to September 2021





extended by seven wells, with an estimated duration of 420 days from to VALARIS JU-291 (Stavanger) contract with Equinor offshore Norway extended by two wells, with an estimated duration of 208 days from January 2020 to August 2020





extended by two wells, with an estimated duration of 208 days from to VALARIS JU-248 (Gorilla VI) awarded a four-well contract with Neptune Energy in the North Sea that is expected to commence in third quarter 2020, with an estimated duration of 492 days; additionally, a previously disclosed contract with Premier Oil in the North Sea has been transferred to VALARIS JU-248 from VALARIS JU-121





VALARIS JU-115 contract with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand extended by two months from January 2020 to March 2020

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

Investor & Media Contacts: Nick Georgas

Senior Director - Investor Relations and Communications

713-430-4607





Tim Richardson

Manager - Investor Relations

713-430-4490

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valaris-announces-new-contract-awards-300928312.html

SOURCE Valaris plc