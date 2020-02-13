Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Valaris plc : Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:47pm EST

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets. The Fleet Status Report can be found on the "Investors" section of the Company's website www.valaris.com.

Valaris Verticle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Valaris plc)

About Valaris plc

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 110 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6EU. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

Investor & Media Contact:     

Nick Georgas
Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
713-430-4607

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valaris-plc-provides-quarterly-fleet-status-report-301004941.html

SOURCE Valaris plc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:05pNIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pPAYCOM SOFTWARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:05pSKELJUNGUR HF. : Annual General Meeting on March 5, 2020
AQ
05:05pNvidia Earnings Recover on Surging Gaming, Data Center Demand
DJ
05:05pBergen New Bridge Medical Center Seeks to Address Social Determinates of Health and Eliminate Barriers to Care
GL
05:05pEnterprise Engineering, Inc and ebankIT expand partnership in the United States for Open Banking and Banking Platform Solutions
GL
05:05pVersus Systems Closes Private Placement
NE
05:05pEBAY : Boosts Stock Repurchase Program Following StubHub Sale
DJ
05:04pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group