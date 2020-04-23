Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Valaris plc : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

LONDON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") will hold its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST and 3:00 p.m. London) on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.

The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website. A replay will also be available through June 1, 2020 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 10141561).

Valaris uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on Valaris news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company's website.

About Valaris plc

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 110 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6EU. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Nick Georgas
Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
713-430-4607

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valaris-plc-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301046572.html

SOURCE Valaris plc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48pBHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queensland
PU
08:47pBrokerages tell clients - no buying oil for two months
RE
08:47pTalonvest Gets Storage Construction Loan Closed Amidst the Market Chaos
GL
08:46pCC NEUBERGER PRINCIPAL HOLDINGS I : Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
08:46pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Pillows Market 2019-2023 | Need for Cervical Pillows to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:41pOceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Financial Results
GL
08:31pPULSE SEISMIC INC. : Announces Voting Results at Shareholders' Annual Meeting
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates 3PL as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates AMP as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates IPL as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group