Valaris plc : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") will hold its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT and 2:00 p.m. London) on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.

Valaris Verticle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Valaris plc)

The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website. A replay will also be available through December 1, 2019 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 10135944).

Valaris uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on Valaris news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company's website.

About Valaris plc

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Nick Georgas


Senior Director – Investor Relations and Communications


713-430-4607




Tim Richardson


Manager – Investor Relations


713-430-4490

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valaris-plc-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300936646.html

SOURCE Valaris plc


© PRNewswire 2019
