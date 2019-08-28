Valaris : to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, beginning at 10:25 AM EDT. Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris’ website at www.valaris.com the morning of the event. A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investors - Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.valaris.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on our website for 30 days following the event.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

