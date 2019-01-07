Valassis : Accelerates Growth Strategy by Unifying Digital and Print Organizations

Valassis,
a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery,
today announced it will accelerate the distribution of unmatched
integrated digital and print campaigns for clients by unifying
organizational assets and leadership. This will simplify the process for
clients to place effective advertising in the market which will generate
far greater and measurable return on their investments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005939/en/
Cali Tran, President, Valassis (Photo: Business Wire)
With more than 62,000 advertisers, Valassis reaches up to 116 million
households weekly via shared mail and offers an award-winning,
comprehensive digital media portfolio designed for consumer activation.
Anchored by a growing database of more than 1.3 billion mobile devices,
Valassis’ multi-patented Consumer GraphTM analyzes more than
110 billion consumer intent signals and over 33 billion mobile daily
locations for superior, relevant consumer targeting, media delivery and
insights. Companies are realizing increased performance and ROI
utilizing Valassis’ unified digital and print campaigns with real-time
behavioral and audience-driven analytics over single channel media
tactics. With a recent campaign reaching households through shared mail
inserts and consumers through dynamic mobile ads, a major quick service
restaurant witnessed a 10:1 ROI with increased response rates, foot
traffic, incremental sales, and repeat visits attributed to the power of
leveraging unified digital and print media channels.
As part of the Valassis alignment, Dan Singleton has been appointed
Chief Executive Officer, Valassis, in addition to his role as Chief
Operating Officer, Harland Clarke Holdings, the parent company of
Valassis. In this new role, he will lead the combined digital and print
divisions to drive closer operational alignment and joint go-to-market
campaigns that will leverage broader use of unique data for improved
targeting and media delivery at scale. In addition, Cali Tran has been
elevated to the role of President, Valassis, from his current role of
President, Valassis Digital, where he will strengthen a cohesive
organization to deliver innovative, technology-driven, integrated
cross-channel campaigns that will enable clients to focus on consumer
engagement and activation.
“Valassis is well positioned to build on its past success with the
accelerated integration of digital and print assets, reinforced by our
unparalleled, proprietary data, insights and analytics offerings,” said
Erik Prusch, CEO, Harland Clarke Holdings. “I am confident this
results-driven, experienced leadership team will continue advancing our
unified Valassis business and growth strategies.”
As President of Valassis, Tran will continue to strengthen the alignment
between digital and print solutions, making it easier and more valuable
for marketers to track and measure real-time results with fully
integrated campaigns.
“Cali’s leadership, knowledge of the advertising industry, proven
business acumen and contributions to vital digital technology
developments make him extremely qualified to advance our integrated
organization and strategic growth initiatives,” said Dan Singleton, CEO,
Valassis and COO, Harland Clarke Holdings.
“This is a transformative time for Valassis, and I am proud to lead a
dedicated and talented team in pursuit of delivering industry best,
ROI-proven media solutions that help our client partners grow,” said
Tran, President, Valassis. “We have unmatched data assets, distribution
scale and portfolio diversity. With our unwavering focus on helping our
clients motivate consumer action, we will help accelerate our clients’
success, and in turn, our own.”
About Valassis
Valassis helps
thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of
industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery –
understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action
with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We’ve been a part of consumers’
lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages
that activate them — whether via mail, digital, in-store or the
newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are
Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand.
Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to
missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are
wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings.
About Harland Clarke Holdings
Harland
Clarke Holdings is comprised of companies focused on optimizing
client relationships through multiple channels by enabling them to
acquire, retain and grow their customer base. Its major business units,
Valassis, Harland Clarke, RetailMeNot and Scantron are recognized as
leading providers of incentive advertising, marketing services,
transaction solutions, education services and intelligent media delivery
that create millions of customer touch points annually for their
clients. Harland Clarke Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of
MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005939/en/