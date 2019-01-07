Valassis : Accelerates Growth Strategy by Unifying Digital and Print Organizations

Alignment Reinforces Valassis’ Unmatched, Omni-channel Approach and Reach

Valassis, a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery, today announced it will accelerate the distribution of unmatched integrated digital and print campaigns for clients by unifying organizational assets and leadership. This will simplify the process for clients to place effective advertising in the market which will generate far greater and measurable return on their investments.

With more than 62,000 advertisers, Valassis reaches up to 116 million households weekly via shared mail and offers an award-winning, comprehensive digital media portfolio designed for consumer activation. Anchored by a growing database of more than 1.3 billion mobile devices, Valassis’ multi-patented Consumer GraphTM analyzes more than 110 billion consumer intent signals and over 33 billion mobile daily locations for superior, relevant consumer targeting, media delivery and insights. Companies are realizing increased performance and ROI utilizing Valassis’ unified digital and print campaigns with real-time behavioral and audience-driven analytics over single channel media tactics. With a recent campaign reaching households through shared mail inserts and consumers through dynamic mobile ads, a major quick service restaurant witnessed a 10:1 ROI with increased response rates, foot traffic, incremental sales, and repeat visits attributed to the power of leveraging unified digital and print media channels.

As part of the Valassis alignment, Dan Singleton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Valassis, in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer, Harland Clarke Holdings, the parent company of Valassis. In this new role, he will lead the combined digital and print divisions to drive closer operational alignment and joint go-to-market campaigns that will leverage broader use of unique data for improved targeting and media delivery at scale. In addition, Cali Tran has been elevated to the role of President, Valassis, from his current role of President, Valassis Digital, where he will strengthen a cohesive organization to deliver innovative, technology-driven, integrated cross-channel campaigns that will enable clients to focus on consumer engagement and activation.

“Valassis is well positioned to build on its past success with the accelerated integration of digital and print assets, reinforced by our unparalleled, proprietary data, insights and analytics offerings,” said Erik Prusch, CEO, Harland Clarke Holdings. “I am confident this results-driven, experienced leadership team will continue advancing our unified Valassis business and growth strategies.”

As President of Valassis, Tran will continue to strengthen the alignment between digital and print solutions, making it easier and more valuable for marketers to track and measure real-time results with fully integrated campaigns.

“Cali’s leadership, knowledge of the advertising industry, proven business acumen and contributions to vital digital technology developments make him extremely qualified to advance our integrated organization and strategic growth initiatives,” said Dan Singleton, CEO, Valassis and COO, Harland Clarke Holdings.

“This is a transformative time for Valassis, and I am proud to lead a dedicated and talented team in pursuit of delivering industry best, ROI-proven media solutions that help our client partners grow,” said Tran, President, Valassis. “We have unmatched data assets, distribution scale and portfolio diversity. With our unwavering focus on helping our clients motivate consumer action, we will help accelerate our clients’ success, and in turn, our own.”

About Valassis

Valassis helps thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery – understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We’ve been a part of consumers’ lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages that activate them — whether via mail, digital, in-store or the newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings.

About Harland Clarke Holdings

Harland Clarke Holdings is comprised of companies focused on optimizing client relationships through multiple channels by enabling them to acquire, retain and grow their customer base. Its major business units, Valassis, Harland Clarke, RetailMeNot and Scantron are recognized as leading providers of incentive advertising, marketing services, transaction solutions, education services and intelligent media delivery that create millions of customer touch points annually for their clients. Harland Clarke Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

