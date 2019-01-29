Valassis : Acquires GET1FREE, Inc., Continues Growth in Local Solutions

Valassis,
a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery,
today announced that it has acquired GET1FREE, Inc., a direct mail
company reaching more than 1 million homes across California with
coupons, deals and promotions. GET1FREE, Inc. comes on board as the 14th
addition to the local solutions portfolio since 2015 and will integrate
with Valassis-owned Clipper
Magazine, bolstering its position in the hyperlocal marketing
industry.
“The acquisition of GET1FREE further enhances our direct mail presence,
allowing us to expand our reach in key markets on the West Coast,” said Dan
Singleton, CEO, Valassis. “We’re pleased to build upon the momentum
of our local M&A strategy and continue to explore additional growth
opportunities.”
With Valassis clients averaging
a 6 percent sales lift from direct mail campaigns and 60 percent
increasing spend on these packages in 2018, the value of the mailbox and
print continues to remain strong. As well, leveraging
multiple media channels with Valassis solutions – from print to
mobile – remains critical to holistic marketing success.
“We’re excited to integrate a team that shares a similar overarching
mission and vision as we work together to provide the leading local
direct mail offering to our clients and significant value to consumers,”
said Steve Hauber, President, Valassis Local.
Clipper Magazine delivers deals, coupons and promotions from local,
regional and national advertisers, reaching over 500 markets across 28
states. In addition to coupons, Clipper Magazine also supports its
clients’ advertising needs with products including direct mail
postcards, inserts, specialty menu items, branded mobile apps, email
marketing and website services.
About Valassis
Valassis helps
thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of
industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery –
understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action
with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We’ve been a part of consumers’
lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages
that activate them — whether via mail, digital, in-store or the
newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are
Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand.
Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to
missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are
wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings.
