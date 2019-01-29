Valassis : Acquires GET1FREE, Inc., Continues Growth in Local Solutions

New Acquisition Bolsters West Coast Direct Mail Presence

Valassis, a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery, today announced that it has acquired GET1FREE, Inc., a direct mail company reaching more than 1 million homes across California with coupons, deals and promotions. GET1FREE, Inc. comes on board as the 14th addition to the local solutions portfolio since 2015 and will integrate with Valassis-owned Clipper Magazine, bolstering its position in the hyperlocal marketing industry.

“The acquisition of GET1FREE further enhances our direct mail presence, allowing us to expand our reach in key markets on the West Coast,” said Dan Singleton, CEO, Valassis. “We’re pleased to build upon the momentum of our local M&A strategy and continue to explore additional growth opportunities.”

With Valassis clients averaging a 6 percent sales lift from direct mail campaigns and 60 percent increasing spend on these packages in 2018, the value of the mailbox and print continues to remain strong. As well, leveraging multiple media channels with Valassis solutions – from print to mobile – remains critical to holistic marketing success.

“We’re excited to integrate a team that shares a similar overarching mission and vision as we work together to provide the leading local direct mail offering to our clients and significant value to consumers,” said Steve Hauber, President, Valassis Local.

Clipper Magazine delivers deals, coupons and promotions from local, regional and national advertisers, reaching over 500 markets across 28 states. In addition to coupons, Clipper Magazine also supports its clients’ advertising needs with products including direct mail postcards, inserts, specialty menu items, branded mobile apps, email marketing and website services.

About Valassis

Valassis helps thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery – understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We’ve been a part of consumers’ lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages that activate them — whether via mail, digital, in-store or the newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005596/en/