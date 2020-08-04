Log in
Valassis : Consumer Graph™ Earns Prestigious Product of the Year Honors

08/04/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Consecutive Wins for MarTech Program Speak to the Power of Insights

Valassis, a Vericast business and the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement, today announces that for the second consecutive year the Valassis Consumer Graph™ has received recognition as Product of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards program. Also known as the Sammys, the awards honor organizations and products helping to solve the most difficult challenges businesses have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

The Valassis Consumer Graph connects online and offline signals to understand consumers more fully and predict what motivates them to act. Valassis’ exclusive consumer insights enable brands to connect with their ideal audiences when and where it matters, delivering smarter multichannel campaigns that drive proven results.

The multi-patented proprietary technology offers the ability to gauge real-time shifts in consumer behavior and needs at scale. By leveraging its Consumer Graph and award winning marketing intelligence, Valassis helps illuminate consumer patterns and behaviors so that marketers can learn from the insights and connect with consumers in relevant and timely ways.

The analytical power of these insights has driven impressive results for brands, including a Papa John’s franchisee in California. In the face of the pandemic, the franchisee partnered with Valassis to launch a targeted campaign with the goal of driving sales to help keep its business open and retain employees. Using predictive intelligence from the Valassis Consumer Graph – including location and behavioral data – high-value neighborhoods containing a high volume of QSR users and customers of other top pizza brands were identified and incentivized. A multichannel advertising strategy, sending Dynamic Mobile ads to neighborhoods already receiving RetailMeNot Everyday™ Direct Mail Inserts resulted in a 14.3% sales lift year-over-year – despite challenges of operating during the pandemic.

“Our data scientists and engineers built the innovative, integrated technology stack that combines nearly 50 years of offline household-level buying knowledge with over 10 years of online behavior trends to help our clients more fully understand consumer behavior and intelligently target across channels,” said Michelle Engle, chief marketing officer, Valassis. “Brands have come to rely on the Valassis Consumer Graph to power every step of their campaigns and this recognition reflects the talent and innovation of our team.”

Using patented analyses and rich text mining on over 110 billion signals every day, the Consumer Graph allows Valassis to uncover shopper intent, anticipate needs and build an ideal audience tailored to reach specific campaign goals. Valassis translates data signals into insights that help clients craft high-performing marketing strategies.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Valassis for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their dedication and innovation will improve how we all connect with the brands we love.”

Learn more about the Valassis Consumer Graph.

About Valassis

Valassis, a Vericast business, is the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement. We work with over 60,000 companies and brands in a wide array of industries, partnering to anticipate consumer intent, inspire action, and create demand. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Follow Valassis on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
