Valassis : Data Highlights What Today's Insurance Customers Seek

Valassis,
a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery,
today provides new insights for insurance companies looking to build
brand loyalty with existing customers and acquire new ones. Despite automotive
and homeowners
insurance reaching record highs in customer satisfaction last year,
Valassis’ newest Dynamic Shopper research found that about 15 percent of
respondents are currently in-market for home, auto and life insurance.
With this in mind, insurance providers can capitalize on these potential
“switchers” by understanding what they value in an agency and coverage
plan.
Based on data from more than 1,700 respondents, Valassis found
approximately 30 percent of auto and homeowner insurance holders haven’t
reviewed their policies in many years, and 32 percent typically review
or reconsider their plans annually. Additionally, about 10 percent
indicated they are prompted to reconsider their personal insurance needs
by an interesting ad (and this number is even higher among parents and
millennial parents). One of the biggest barriers to switching is the
perception that it will be difficult to do so. Valassis found that 25
percent of customers remain with an insurance company they aren’t happy
with because it seems too complicated to switch (this number rises to 41
percent among parents and 36 percent for millennials). Still, insurance
providers have a viable opportunity to entice these consumers to switch
by making the process seamless and convenient.
When selecting an insurance provider, customers look for the lowest
price (56 percent); fast and easy claim settlement (49 percent);
relevant service offerings (49 percent); and protection of personal data
(47 percent). For those who changed providers within the last year, it
was a relatively quick decision – while 91 percent researched their
choice before switching, 45 percent spent a week or less doing so.
Insurance carriers that can make the transition to a new provider
effortless while also offering wallet-friendly, personalized deals, can
entice on-the-fence consumers to switch,” said Curtis Tingle, Chief
Marketing Officer, Valassis. “Ease, savings and timeliness are key.
Insurance carriers must know when consumers are in-market – and deliver
relevant communications to influence their decision.”
To attract as well as retain customers, insurance providers should keep
the following additional data points in mind:
-
When researching personal insurance coverage options, consumers find
the following most valuable:
-
Family and friends (40 percent);
-
Online articles and reviews (38 percent);
-
Mail (21 percent);
-
Online advertisements (20 percent); and
-
Television ads (20 percent).
-
A cross-channel media and personalization strategy is key for today’s
insurance providers:
-
66 percent of consumers feel more loyal to companies that reward
with personalized discounts and offers.
-
However, these personalization efforts should not be invasive,
with RetailMeNot
recently identifying which types of information today’s
consumers are and are not willing to share.
-
63 percent like to receive insurance information in print to
review and save.
-
32 percent need to see multiple ad messages in both print and
digital media to consider switching insurance providers.
For more information, check out the Dynamic Shopper Insurance Infographic.
About the Study
The Valassis Awareness-to-Activation Study is an ongoing study fielded
in conjunction with The NPD Group, Inc., a global market research
company. The sample was derived via an online survey, and all
participants were at least 18 years of age and living in the contiguous
United States. Approximately 10,000 respondents are surveyed annually.
The specific data included in this report is from the research wave
fielded July 27, 2018 to September 28, 2018 to more than 1,700
respondents and is balanced by age and gender to U.S. Census demographic
profiles.
About Valassis
Valassis helps
thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of
industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery –
understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action
with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We’ve been a part of consumers’
lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages
that activate them — whether via mail, digital, in-store or the
newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are
Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand.
Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to
missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are
wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005764/en/