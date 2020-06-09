Log in
Valassis : Expands Multichannel Engagement With Point-of-sale Coupon Solution

06/09/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Checkout Coupons Help Brands Spur Next Purchase, Deliver More Savings to Consumers

Valassis, the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement, today announced a new Checkout Coupons solution to support an omnichannel marketing approach that inspires action and engages consumers consistently across channels. The solution readily extends promotional messages from a digital campaign and/or the RetailMeNot Everyday™ free-standing insert (FSI) across an expansive in-store network, offering increased reach for brands and more savings for consumers.

Valassis’ turnkey solution allows brands to engage with new or loyal consumers where they shop. The coupons are printed at the register for post-purchase use. The Checkout Coupons solution leverages the Catalina In-Store Partner Media Network, reaching 91 million households and spanning 23,000 U.S. retail stores.

Additional benefits of the solution include:

  • Multichannel engagements to increase effectiveness and maximize sales during key promotional periods.
  • Streamlined campaigns that allow advertisers to execute holistic online, offline and in-store solutions through one partner.
  • Flexible promotional strategies to maximize advertising investment based on brand and campaign goals.
  • Relevant reach to target consumers pre-purchase and engage them post-purchase with the right offer to use on their next trip.

“Given today’s rapidly changing environment, Checkout Coupons bring expanded reach and a level of flexibility to our clients as well as greater savings to consumers,” said Curtis Tingle, executive senior vice president, product, Valassis. “This solution enhances marketers’ ability to leverage responsive omnichannel campaigns and be more nimble as they strive to meet their program goals.”

Using the predictive intelligence of the Valassis Consumer Graph™, advertisers running digital campaigns and FSI programs can deliver the right message to the right consumer. This powerful combination can drive results and improve ROI through:

  • Digital amplification: Target consumers based on loyalty or acquisition KPIs with a message of savings now and on the next purchase using Checkout Coupons.
  • Complementary or boost program: Launch Checkout Coupons concurrently with the RetailMeNot Everyday FSI or two weeks after the in-home date.

Learn more about Checkout Coupons.

About Valassis

Valassis, a Vericast business, is the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement. We work with over 60,000 companies and brands in a wide array of industries, partnering to anticipate consumer intent, inspire action, and create demand. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Follow Valassis on LinkedIn and Twitter.


