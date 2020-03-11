Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Valassis : Launches Connected TV Solution to Engage Modern TV Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Valassis CTV Offers Personalized, Measurable Advertising With Greater Efficiency

Valassis, the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement, today announced a new Connected TV (CTV) solution to help brands engage the modern streaming TV audience by interests, in-market signals and location. With Valassis CTV, brands are able to uniquely serve and measure their ads to drive the ideal consumer to the nearest store.

Valassis CTV allows brands to target the right audience more effectively than traditional TV with complete transparency. Advertisers can choose the package of publishers that best fits their needs, and then see detailed information on completed ads – including the time of day each ran, type of device and performance metrics. Additional benefits and features of the new solution include:

  • TV’s impact with digital precision: Leverage the Valassis Consumer GraphTM and target the right audience with first-party data including, interests, in-market signals and location activity.
  • Premium, trusted inventory: Deliver across brand-safe devices, apps and networks, including Roku, Apple TV, DirecTV, Discovery Channel, CBS, FOX and more.
  • Transparent, measurable audience insights: Understand advertising impact with in-depth insights and measurement that prove success, including foot traffic impact studies.

“This is an exciting opportunity for brands to effectively engage with target audiences, but not all CTV is created equal,” said Jay Webster, executive senior vice president, product & engineering, Valassis. “Valassis is bringing its deep understanding of the consumer to CTV with a new level of transparency that this segment has not yet seen. With Valassis CTV, we are leveling the playing field with traditional TV in terms of measurement and unique insights to inform future campaigns.”

Traditional TV ad spending is declining, and advertisers are vying to capture a shifting population. With 70% of consumers using at least one streaming TV service, advertising on CTV presents a big opportunity for brands. Additionally, recent Valassis research, found that almost half (49%) of consumers perceive ads on streaming TV as more relevant than traditional TV. As time spent with CTV and over-the-top devices rapidly grows, the opportunity for personalized, measurable advertising follows.

Learn more about Valassis CTV.

About Valassis

Valassis, a Vericast business, is the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement. We work with over 60,000 companies and brands in a wide array of industries, partnering to anticipate consumer intent, inspire action, and create demand. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Follow Valassis on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta introduces measures to support businesses affected by Coronavirus
PU
10:09aBLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : Investment Companies Roundup Review ? March 2020
PU
10:09aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PU
10:09aWESTMINSTER : New Product – WG Car, Bus, Truck & Container X-Ray Scanning Portal
PU
10:09aWAYFAIR : Diagnosing Sales Tax Rules For Digital Health Products
AQ
10:08aCME : Stock, bond and FX trading volumes boom as volatility jumps
RE
10:08aTHE PENN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Announces Growth Strategy and Unified Branding for Southern Region Agencies
BU
10:07aFANVESTOR : ™ - the First Patented Fan-Sourced Fundraising Platform that is SEC Compliant - Wins "Crowdfunding Innovation Award" in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program
PR
10:07aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PR
10:07aDANGOTE CEMENT : to Produce 20,000 BPD Oil From July - Official
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group