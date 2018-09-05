Valassis :’ Michele Lazowski Named 2018 Baldrige National Examiner

Valassis,
a leader in activating consumers through intelligent media delivery,
announces the appointment of Michele Lazowski, Executive Director,
Program and Project Management, to the Board of Examiners for the
2018 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.
Valassis’ parent company, Harland Clarke Holdings (HCH), has over 25
years of experience with Baldrige, first implementing the Performance
Excellence Model in 1993. The model was instrumental to HCH innovation
and process improvement, culminating in receipt of this award in 2001.
Lazowski is the second from HCH to be selected by the Board of
Examiners, joining Andrea Turk, Senior Vice President, HCH, who was
appointed in 2002.
At Valassis, Lazowski oversees organizational projects to drive success.
She served as a Michigan Examiner for three years prior to her selection
by the Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and
Technology (NIST) to the national board and will also continue her
state-level involvement through 2019.
Lazowski, who joined Valassis in 1998, will review and evaluate
applications submitted for the Baldrige Award, as well as other
assessment-related tasks. The examiner board is composed of more than
300 leading experts competitively selected from industry, professional,
trade, education, health care and nonprofit (including government)
organizations from across the United States. Named after Malcolm
Baldrige, the 26th Secretary of Commerce, the award was established by
Congress in 1987 and is the highest honor for organizational innovation
and performance excellence.
“Being a part of the incubation of innovative ideas through the
strategic planning process has taught me about the linkage of process to
results and the importance of measuring relevant KPIs to enable
intelligent decision-making,“ Lazowski said. “I am inspired by the
companies that participate in this program and feel honored to help
another U.S. business with its journey to improve competitiveness and
performance this year.”
Lazowski recently took part in a nationally ranked leadership
development course based on the Baldrige Framework for Performance
Excellence and the scoring/evaluation processes for the Baldrige Award.
Those selected meet the highest standards of qualification and peer
recognition, demonstrating competencies related to customer focus,
communication, ethics, action orientation, team building and analytical
skills.
“Michele shares her expertise on both national and state levels from
planning to execution to post-implementation of results, all to help
other organizations deliver value to both their clients and their
employees,” said Grant Fitz, Chief Financial Officer, Valassis. “She
is dedicated to instilling in organizations a drive for excellence.”
About Valassis
Valassis helps
thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of
industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery –
understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action
with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We’ve been a part of consumers’
lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages
that activate them — whether via mail, digital, in-store or the
newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are
Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand.
Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to
missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are
wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005100/en/