Valence Advises Dunes Point on Its Sale of Miller Chemical & Fertilizer to J.M. Huber

04/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

The Valence Group advised Dunes Point Capital, LP on its sale of Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC, a division of Industrial Group Holdings, LLC, to Huber Engineered Materials, part of J.M. Huber Corporation.  Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Miller manufactures and distributes crop protection and nutritional agrichemical products designed to improve plant and crop production quality and yield. Miller sells its products into the farming and agricultural industries in more than 90 countries via its global sales force of skilled agronomists and distributors, and targets the high value segment of fruits, nuts and vegetables.

About Dunes Point Capital, LP

Founded in 2013, Dunes Point Capital, LP is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $500 million.

About Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC

Miller, founded in 1937, has nearly 100 employees and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania where its manufacturing operations are located.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (U.S.), operates a portfolio of companies with a focus on its core engineered materials businesses. Founded in 1883, today Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies in the United States. The diversified, multinational company creates products that are used in a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, including oral care, personal care, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals and building materials.

About The Valence Group

The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals and materials sector. The firm’s offices are located in New York and London.


© Business Wire 2019
