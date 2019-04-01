Valence Advises Dunes Point on Its Sale of Miller Chemical & Fertilizer to J.M. Huber

The Valence Group advised Dunes Point Capital, LP on its sale of Miller
Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC, a division of Industrial Group Holdings,
LLC, to Huber Engineered Materials, part of J.M. Huber
Corporation. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Miller manufactures and distributes crop protection and nutritional
agrichemical products designed to improve plant and crop production
quality and yield. Miller sells its products into the farming and
agricultural industries in more than 90 countries via its global sales
force of skilled agronomists and distributors, and targets the high
value segment of fruits, nuts and vegetables.
About Dunes Point Capital, LP
Founded in 2013, Dunes Point Capital, LP is a family office and private
investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in
the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise
values of up to $500 million.
About Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC
Miller, founded in 1937, has nearly 100 employees and is headquartered
in Hanover, Pennsylvania where its manufacturing operations are located.
About J.M. Huber Corporation
J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (U.S.),
operates a portfolio of companies with a focus on its core engineered
materials businesses. Founded in 1883, today Huber is one of the largest
family-owned companies in the United States. The diversified,
multinational company creates products that are used in a broad range of
consumer and industrial applications, including oral care, personal
care, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals and building materials.
About The Valence Group
The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory
services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals,
materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique
combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and
strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all
focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals
and materials sector. The firm’s offices are located in New York and
London.
