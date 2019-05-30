Valent Group, a Division of EBSCO Industries, Joins RiskProNet International

One of the Largest Independently Owned Risk Consulting and Insurance Firms in Southeast

Valent Group, an independently owned risk consulting and insurance firm in Alabama and division of EBSCO Industries, has joined RiskProNet International, an association of independent insurance brokers in North America. More than a third of RiskProNet’s members are routinely included on the Business Insurance list of the 100 largest brokers of U.S. insurance.

Valent Group provides risk consulting for businesses, employer benefit groups and individuals. Professional services include claims advocacy, loss control analysis, legal and human resource compliance, data analysis and wellness consulting.

Headquarters are in Birmingham with additional offices located in Huntsville, Mobile, Decatur and Bay Minette, Ala.

For three years in a row Valent Group has been named a Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. Earlier this month the firm was named a “Best Place to Work” by the Birmingham Business Journal.

Valent Group prides itself on bringing experience and service typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies to the middle market. Its team of consultants has expertise working with large, multinational businesses, publicly traded companies and specialty industries.

“We believe great companies are built by great teams, and our team is committed to caring for and serving our customers and one another,” said Paul Barber, Valent Group president. “Membership in RiskProNet allows us to expand our expertise by consulting with colleagues across the nation, positioning us to enhance the service that sets our firm apart.”

“Valent Group is known for personal attention to clients, as well as strong knowledge of the southeastern region and clients who operate around the world,” said Gary Normington, RiskProNet executive director. “Their expertise will enhance the ability of RiskProNet members to serve clients across our footprint.”

About Valent Group

Valent Group provides risk consulting and insurance for businesses, employer benefit groups and individuals across Alabama and nationwide. Valent Group is an independently owned firm headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., with offices in Huntsville, Mobile and Decatur. They are a division of EBSCO Industries, a privately held global company. For more information, visit www.valentgroup.com.

About RiskProNet International

RiskProNet International is an association of independent insurance brokers in North America. Member firms have combined annual revenues of $452 million and more than $5 billion in annual written premium.

Through alliances with brokers around the world, RiskProNet members can serve clients in more than 100 countries. Each member is an equal owner in the association, which gives the network the geographic diversity and shared knowledge base to serve clients with national, international or highly specialized exposures to risk.

Other RiskProNet members are AHT Insurance, Virginia and Washington; AssuredPartners of Ohio; BFL Canada Insurance Services, Inc. in Canada; BHS, Michigan; Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates, Texas; Buckner Company, Inc., Utah; Connor & Gallagher Insurance Services Inc., Illinois; Crane Agency, Missouri; Dawson Companies, Florida; InterWest Insurance Services, LLC, California; Johnson, Kendall & Johnson, Inc., Pennsylvania; M3 Insurance, Wisconsin; Moody Insurance Agency, Inc., Colorado; ONI Risk Partners, Indiana; Reynolds & Reynolds, Inc., Iowa; SterlingRisk, New York; SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services, LLC, California; and Watson Insurance, North Carolina.

RiskProNet International is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.riskpronet.com or by calling Normington at (650) 323-1929.

