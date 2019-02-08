Valentine's Day Dinner at Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate your love with the ultimate Valentine’s Day dinner at the Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City hotel, located in the heart of Uptown and Charlotte’s Business and Entertainment District. Indulge in a four course meal for two prepared by Chef Luca Annunziata, a delightful champagne toast and chocolate covered strawberries on Valentine’s Day.



Begin your dinner with an amuse-bouche, followed by a scrumptious appetizer. Select an Entrée selection of 8 oz. Grilled Filet and 4 oz. Lobster Tail, Pan Seared Duck Breast, Veal Chop, Pan Seared U10 Diver Scallops, Seafood Cioppino, or Bucatini. End the evening with one of our savory dessert selections. The entire dinner is prepared by our Executive Chef Luca Annunziata and his culinary team.

Chef Luca Annunziata brings over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry to Caffe Siena as well as an extraordinary culinary background from working in Switzerland, London, Germany, France and Italy. Chef Luca has been the recipient of many awards including his most esteemed, the Zagat Platinum Award for Excellence as well as the Passion8’s “Top 25 Best Restaurants in Charlotte” from Charlotte Magazine. Chef Luca provides guests with an incomparable standard of excellence from the use of the highest quality products as well as his innovative and decadent cuisine selections.

The price for Valentine’s Day dinner is $125.00 per Couple. Call (704) 602-2750 for reservations.

For more information about “Caffe Siena” visit us online at: www.caffesienacharlotte.com . This hotel is located on 230 North College Street in Charlotte, NC.

About Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City

As one of the top hotels in the fashionable Uptown Charlotte area, the Holiday Inn® Charlotte Center City offers an ideal location that is just eight miles from Charlotte Douglas Airport (CLT). The hotel is also adjacent to the Spectrum Center, making it easy to catch a sporting event or concert, and conveniently located within close proximity to Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL Carolina Panthers, NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Charlotte Convention Center. Race fans can catch all of the action at The Charlotte Motor Speedway, just a short drive from the hotel. The perfect uptown location, stylishly appointed rooms and high-quality service combine to rank the property among the most sought after hotels in Charlotte, NC. The hotel features complimentary high-speed, wireless Internet access in all guest rooms and the lobby. Meeting and event spaces at the property can accommodate up to 450 guests, and the hotel's top-notch amenities include Rooftop Siena with a seasonal outdoor pool, hot tub, and great views, as well as free transportation within three miles of the hotel.

About Caffe Siena

Welcome to the award winning, Caffe Siena-Uptown not uptight! Intrigue your culinary senses with our Italian menu, prepared by Chef Luca Annunziata. Each dish is hand crafted, featuring many dishes straight from the streets of Naples, Italy. The award-winning restaurant infuses authentic textures and flavors that will present a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Select from the lighter side such as soup and salad, shared appetizers or delectable entrées. Pair your meal with an elegant wine, house infused cocktail or a gourmet coffee.

About GF Management

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 120 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities, waterparks, casinos and golf courses in 32 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF management’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. GF Management is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

