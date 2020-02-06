Valentino CEO says Mayhoola is long term shareholder

"We have a long-term shareholder that I don't think has any need to sell," Sassi said at a presentation in Milan. "I don't rule out that the group could be expanded further, we need to always keep an eye on the market because critical mass is important."

Mayhoola, which acquired Valentino in 2012, has examined plans to list the designer on Milan's stock market, sources told Reuters in late 2017, although the company has since said it had no such plans.

