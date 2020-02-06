Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Valentino CEO says Mayhoola is long term shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:16am EST

Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola for Investments is a long-term shareholder in Valentino and could help the Italian fashion group grow further, Valentino Chief Executive Stefano Sassi said on Thursday.

"We have a long-term shareholder that I don't think has any need to sell," Sassi said at a presentation in Milan. "I don't rule out that the group could be expanded further, we need to always keep an eye on the market because critical mass is important."

Mayhoola, which acquired Valentino in 2012, has examined plans to list the designer on Milan's stock market, sources told Reuters in late 2017, although the company has since said it had no such plans.

(This story corrects spelling of Sassi, clarifies headline)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by James Mackenzie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aFed Nominee Faces Questions Over Iconoclastic Views and Loyalty to Trump
DJ
05:42aUK seeks big tariff reductions in U.S. trade deal
RE
05:41aCoronavirus may knock 0.1-0.3 pct point off Indonesia's 2020 GDP growth-minister
RE
05:40aOil rises for a second day as OPEC+ weighs coronavirus action
RE
05:40aChina drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus
RE
05:39aHong Kong central bank asks lenders to aid virus-hit borrowers
RE
05:35aNokia's surprise profit rise fails to salvage 2019 dividend
RE
05:33aBritain seeking far-reaching tariff cuts in post Brexit U.S. trade deal
RE
05:27aEXCLUSIVE : China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
RE
05:22aOil rises for a second day as OPEC+ weighs coronavirus action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2019
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
5GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group