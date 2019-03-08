Valentis International Engages OGGI EQUITY, Europe

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Mar 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Valentis recently engaged OGGI EQUITY, the European private equity consultancy and financial firm, to consult, advise, and guide Valentis on strategic planning in equity, corporate compliance, stock market goals, European development, and other expansion or focus areas. Valentis seeks to build its resources, with outside assistance, ventures, facilities, and plans, while internally advancing, organically, increased operations, revenue growth, and diverse services and protective services personnel.



Valentis also intends to achieve projected goals through other related means, like acquisitions, quality protocols, and additional protective services divisions.



According to Gary Morrison, Public Information Officer, of Valentis International Group, "Valentis has achieved early stage pre-IPO competency and guidance in a matter of months and for less than traditional costs and expenses by utilizing OGGI EQUITY long term developed relationships like public company transfer agency, broker dealer consulting, securities law compliance, nomination of licensed auditing firm, etcetera, with short term private equity and long term public company, planning or forecasts."



About Valentis:



Valentis International Group, Inc. ("Valentis") is a fully operational security and safety logistics solution for a variety of clients and security concerns. We are growing domestically, and envision global ventures, in risk management and security logistics with current services and products under development to create a network of global affiliates, lead through branding, and expand our clients; financial institutions, governments, religious facilities, maritime, cybersecurity, currency logistics, combined with specially-developed training, software and telecommunication consultancy, and more.



We are mindful and committed and care about our clients, team, and shareholders.



Learn more at: https://valentisinternational.com/



About OGGI Equity:



OGGI Equity is a European private consultancy and equity firm with a primary focus on guiding and taking a position in USA companies operating across diversified sectors, that meet stringent terms and conditions. Thus, emerging private companies show promise of expansion and public valuation incorporating a network of public company related advisors, including attorneys, accountants, regulatory advisors, auditor, and those with financial industry experience.



For further information: enquire@oggiequity.org

Web: https://www.oggiequity.com/



NOTE: Above includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company's activities, plans and relationships. These statements involve risks and uncertainties (like need to achieve goals, competition and more) and actual results may differ. More information on these risks and other potential factors are available from the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information. This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

