Valeo Pharma and Zambon announce the approval of Onstryv® (safinamide) for Canada

Zambon S.p.A., an international pharmaceutical company strongly
committed to the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, and
Valeo Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to
commercializing innovative prescription products in Canada, today
announce the approval of Onstryv® (safinamide) for the treatment of
Parkinson’s Disease in Canada.
Under the terms of the agreement with Zambon, Valeo Pharma is
responsible for all regulatory, quality, sales and marketing, and
distribution activities in Canada.
“There is a growing need for new treatments to manage Parkinson’s
Disease and Onstryv® provides an important option for patients that
require better control of their symptoms. We look forward to launching
the first new oral treatment for Parkinson’s Disease in over a decade to
Canadian patients in need of a new therapeutic choice” said Steve
Saviuk, Chief Executive Officer of Valeo.
Valeo Pharma expects the Canadian launch of safinamide to occur during
the first half of 2019.
Roberto Tascione, CEO of Zambon said “The approval of safinamide in
Canada is a step forward for patients who need new treatment options for
Parkinson’s Disease. Our mission is to make this medication available to
as many PD patients worldwide as possible.”
Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurological disease involving the
loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. While tremors are the
best known symptom, Parkinson’s Disease also causes slowed movement,
rigid muscles, impaired posture and balance, and speech and writing
difficulties. An estimated 100,000 Canadians are affected, and the
number of patients is expected to grow significantly over the next
thirty years as the population continues to age.
About safinamide
Safinamide (known as Onstryv® in Canada and Xadago® in the rest of
the world) is a new chemical entity with a mode of action including
selective and reversible MAO-B-inhibition. Clinical trials have
established its efficacy in controlling motor symptoms and motor
complications in the short term, and data suggest this effect is
maintained over 2 years. Results from 24 month double-blind controlled
studies suggest that safinamide shows effects on motor fluctuations
(ON/OFF time) without increasing the risk of developing troublesome
dyskinesia. Safinamide is a once-daily dose and has no diet restrictions
due to its high MAO-B/MAO-A selectivity. Zambon acquired rights from
Newron Pharmaceuticals (www.newron.com)
to develop and commercialize Xadago® globally, excluding
Japan and other key Asian territories where Meiji Seika has the rights
to develop and commercialize safinamide. The rights to develop and
commercialize Xadago® in the USA have been granted to US WorldMeds, by
Zambon.
References:
Two-year,
randomized, controlled study of safinamide as add-on to levodopa in mid
to late Parkinson's Disease. Borgohain, Rupam; Szasz,
Jozsef; Stanzione, Paolo; Meshram, Chandrashekhar; Bhatt, Mohit H et al.
(2014)
Movement disorders:official journal of the Movement Disorder Society
vol. 29 (10) p. 1273-80.
Anand R: Safinamide is associated with clinically important improvement
in motor symptoms in fluctuating PD patients as add-on to levodopa
(SETTLE). 17th International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and
Movement Disorders, Sydney, Australia, June 16-20, 2013.
About Valeo Pharma
Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the
commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada. With a
focus on neurodegenerative diseases, woman’s health, and oncology and
supportive care, Valeo Pharma has a growing portfolio of innovative
products and a platform to properly manage these products through all
stages of commercialization. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo
Pharma has all capabilities internally to register and market health
care solutions for Canadian patients. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com
About Zambon
Zambon is a multinational pharmaceutical and fine-chemical company that
focuses on innovation and development with the aim to improve the
quality of people’s health and patients’ lives. Based on a valuable
heritage but strongly focused on the future, its goal is to improve
people’s health through the development of innovative and quality
medicines. Zambon products are commercialized in 86 countries. The
company has 20 subsidiaries in three different Continents – Europe,
America and Asia – and owns manufacturing units in Italy, Switzerland,
France, China and Brazil. The company today has a strong focus on the
treatment of rare diseases and specialties, such as Parkinson’s disease
and Cystic Fibrosis, and it’s well-established in 3 therapeutic areas:
respiratory, pain and women’s care. Zambon was established in 1906 in
Italy and today counts around 2,700 employees all over the world. For
details on Zambon please visit www.zambon.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005358/en/