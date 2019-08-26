Valicor Environmental Services : Acquires Action Environmental

Acquisition extends Valicor’s service offering into the Indiana market

Valicor Environmental Services (“Valicor”), one of North America’s largest providers of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services, has expanded its leading network of wastewater processing facilities through the acquisition of Action Environmental (“Action” or the “Company”).

Action operates a premier centralized wastewater treatment (“CWT”) facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Company will enable Valicor to enhance its existing Midwest footprint and strengthen its position as the leading wastewater treatment provider in the region.

Bill Hinton, Valicor’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “We are excited to expand Valicor’s leading network into Indiana and are fortunate to welcome Ed and the Action team to the Valicor family. Action complements our strong existing Midwest footprint and adds capabilities that will enable us to better serve customers in a new geography.”

Including the Action acquisition, Valicor has increased its number of centralized wastewater treatment plants from five to 13 in just over 24 months as it focuses on growing its national footprint.

Edward Black, Owner and President of Action, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Valicor as their culture, scale and service capabilities will allow Action to accelerate the growth potential of our facility and better serve our customers. I have been continually impressed by Valicor’s deep understanding of the industry, our operations, and our valued customers.”

Valicor is owned by Pritzker Private Capital, which partnered with management in July 2019. Valicor’s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring operators of CWT facilities as well as other providers of waste management and environmental services, including materials recycling, used oil processing, product destruction, landfill solidification, and related services.

Ryan Roberts, Investment Partner with Pritzker Private Capital, commented, “Action increases Valicor’s scale and processing capabilities in an adjacent geography. We continue to enthusiastically support Bill and the rest of the Valicor team as they expand Valicor’s national network and service offering to better serve its customers.”

About Valicor Environmental Services

Based in Monroe, Ohio, Valicor is one of the largest providers of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the company transports and processes diverse wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. Valicor’s mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams. The company also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification and product destruction services. Valicor is an ISO 14001 certified organization and takes great pride in its environmental compliance process.

Additional information about Valicor is available at www.valicor.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies.

Additional information about Pritzker Private Capital is available at www.ppcpartners.com.

