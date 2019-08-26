Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Valicor Environmental Services : Acquires Action Environmental

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Acquisition extends Valicor’s service offering into the Indiana market

Valicor Environmental Services (“Valicor”), one of North America’s largest providers of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services, has expanded its leading network of wastewater processing facilities through the acquisition of Action Environmental (“Action” or the “Company”).

Action operates a premier centralized wastewater treatment (“CWT”) facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Company will enable Valicor to enhance its existing Midwest footprint and strengthen its position as the leading wastewater treatment provider in the region.

Bill Hinton, Valicor’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “We are excited to expand Valicor’s leading network into Indiana and are fortunate to welcome Ed and the Action team to the Valicor family. Action complements our strong existing Midwest footprint and adds capabilities that will enable us to better serve customers in a new geography.”

Including the Action acquisition, Valicor has increased its number of centralized wastewater treatment plants from five to 13 in just over 24 months as it focuses on growing its national footprint.

Edward Black, Owner and President of Action, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Valicor as their culture, scale and service capabilities will allow Action to accelerate the growth potential of our facility and better serve our customers. I have been continually impressed by Valicor’s deep understanding of the industry, our operations, and our valued customers.”

Valicor is owned by Pritzker Private Capital, which partnered with management in July 2019. Valicor’s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring operators of CWT facilities as well as other providers of waste management and environmental services, including materials recycling, used oil processing, product destruction, landfill solidification, and related services.

Ryan Roberts, Investment Partner with Pritzker Private Capital, commented, “Action increases Valicor’s scale and processing capabilities in an adjacent geography. We continue to enthusiastically support Bill and the rest of the Valicor team as they expand Valicor’s national network and service offering to better serve its customers.”

About Valicor Environmental Services

Based in Monroe, Ohio, Valicor is one of the largest providers of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the company transports and processes diverse wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. Valicor’s mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams. The company also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification and product destruction services. Valicor is an ISO 14001 certified organization and takes great pride in its environmental compliance process.

Additional information about Valicor is available at www.valicor.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies.

Additional information about Pritzker Private Capital is available at www.ppcpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:32a2019 "SILK ROAD REDISCOVERY TOUR OF BEIJING" : demonstrate a brand-new Beijing to the world
PR
06:31aNCC : sells attractive office properties in Norway for nearly SEK 2 billion
AQ
06:31aTRILOGY METALS : Draft Environmental Impact Statement and Environmental and Economic Analysis filed for the Ambler Road
AQ
06:31aNexGen Commences Maiden Exploration Drilling on Prospective SW1 Property
AQ
06:31aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Agreement Between Celgene and Amgen to Divest OTEZLA® for $13.4 Billion
BU
06:31aAMGEN : To Acquire Otezla® For $13.4 Billion In Cash, Or Approximately $11.2 Billion Net Of Anticipated Future Cash Tax Benefits
PR
06:31aAVIVAGEN : Demand for OxC-beta™ Livestock Continues to Grow as Avivagen Secures Another Order in Asia-Pacific  
BU
06:31aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Appointment of Luis Vargas, M.D., as Medical Director, Medical Affairs
BU
06:31aNICE : Steele Compliance Joins NICE Actimize's X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry's First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem
BU
06:31aARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group