Valicor Environmental Services : Opens Houston Facility

11/06/2019 | 06:00am EST

Expands Valicor’s Centralized Wastewater Treatment services in Texas

Valicor Environmental Services (“Valicor”), one of North America’s largest providers of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services, has expanded its leading network of wastewater processing facilities through the opening of its Houston location.

The Houston facility represents Valicor’s third centralized wastewater treatment (“CWT”) facility in Texas, complementing its existing CWT plants in Robstown (Corpus Christi) and Hutchins (Dallas). The Houston facility is ISO 14001 certified and equipped to handle oily water, leachate, and oil collection.

Bill Hinton, Valicor’s Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “We are excited about the value we can provide both existing and new customers from the Houston facility. Valicor is committed to growing our presence in the Houston market and continuing to provide reliable and differentiated service to our customers throughout Texas.”

Houston is the most recent network addition for Valicor, which has increased its number of CWT plants from five to 14 in just over twenty-four months as it focuses on growing its national footprint.

Valicor is owned by Pritzker Private Capital, who partnered with management in July 2019. Valicor’s strategy focuses on both developing greenfield CWT facilities and acquiring operators of CWT facilities as well as other providers of waste management and environmental services, including materials recycling, used oil processing, product destruction, landfill solidification, and related services.

About Valicor Environmental Services

Based in Monroe, Ohio, Valicor is one of the largest providers of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the company transports and processes diverse wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. Valicor’s mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams. The company also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification and product destruction services. Valicor is an ISO 14001 certified organization and takes great pride in its environmental compliance process.

Additional information about Valicor is available at www.valicor.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family owned companies.

Additional information about Pritzker Private Capital is available at www.ppcpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2019
