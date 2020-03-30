Log in
Valid Soluções : Call Notice - Annual Shareholders´ Meeting

03/30/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.3.0027799-4

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.113.309/0001-47

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders of VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting ("ASM"), on a first call, to be held, on April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Company's Corporate Center, to resolve on the following matters on the agenda: (i) to take Management accounts, analyze, discuss and vote on the Management report and the financial statements, accompanied with the external and independent auditors' report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; (ii) to allocate the net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the payment of dividends, ratifying the payments made, as approved by the Board of Directors; (iii) to establish the annual overall compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers for 2020; (iv) to change the number of members of the Board of Directors for the current term of office; (v) to elect the members of the Fiscal Council for the next term of office; and

  1. to establish the overall compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council. All documents related to the matters to be resolved at the ASM are available to shareholders at the Company's Corporate
    Center, on its Investor Relations website (https://ri.valid.com/en/), as well as on the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (www.cvm.gov.br), including: (a) the Management Report on the corporate business and main administrative facts related to the fiscal year ended; (b) a copy of the financial statements; (c) the independent auditor's report; (d) the Fiscal Council's report; and (e) the Audit Committee's summarized annual report. To participate in the ASM, the shareholders, their legal representatives and proxies shall observe the provisions in article 126 of Law 6,404/76 and article 10, paragraph 4 of the
    Company's Bylaws, submitting the following documents, preferably forty-eight (48) hours in advance, in addition to identity document and/or corporate acts evidencing legal representation, where applicable: (i) proof of shareholding issued by the depositary institution no more than five (5) days prior to the date of the ASM; (ii) the proxy instrument with the grantor's notarized signature; (iii) for those shareholders participating in the fungible custody of registered shares, a statement containing the respective shareholding issued by the appropriate institution. The Company hereby informs that the remote voting system is available to shareholders for the ASM, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, allowing them to send their remote voting forms through their custody agents, bookkeeping agent of the Company, or directly to the Company. As widely disclosed by the media, taking into consideration the latest information on COVID-19(coronavirus) cases in Brazil, the Company strongly recommends shareholders to use the remote voting form to participate in the ASM. Pursuant to Article 21-L of CVM Instruction 481/09, any shareholder with interest equal to or higher than 1.5% in the Company's capital stock may request the Fiscal Council to include

candidates in their remote voting forms up to twenty-five (25) days prior to the ASM. The instructions to exercise the remote voting are in the ASM's Participation Manual and in the remote voting form made available by the Company.

Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2020.

Sidney Levy

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:42:10 UTC
