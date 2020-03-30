Log in
Valid Soluções : Remote Voting Form - ASM

03/30/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

Last update: 03/30/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. to be held on 04/29/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Shareholders who wish to exercise their remote voting rights, in accordance with CVM Instruction 481/2009, must fill out this remote voting form ("Form") in full, legibly, without alterations or erasures, initialing all pages and signing the last page.

It is required that the three items at the top of this Form be filled out with the shareholders' full name (or corporate name for legal entities), the individual (or corporate) taxpayer's ID number, and an e-mail address for future contact.

In order for this Form and the votes casted herein to be considered valid and recorded in the Meeting, it must comply with all of the requirements set forth herein as well as, if applicable, with the provisions of the Company's Bylaws, CVM Instruction 481/2009 and other relevant legislation.

For further information on this Form and on the subjects referred herein, the shareholders may access the Company's website (http://ri.valid.com/pt-br/) and the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br/).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders must submit the Form no later than 7 (seven) days prior to the Meeting date, that is, up until and including April 23, 2020. The Form may be submitted by the custodian agent, the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares (provided that a different deadline may be set by the custodian and bookkeeping agents) or submitted directly to the Company, in accordance with the procedures set forth herein.

Shareholders who choose to submit the voting instructions to their custodians or the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares must contact either of them directly in order to verify their procedures for submitting remote voting instructions via the Form, as well as the documentation and information required.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Shareholders who choose to deliver the Form personally at the Company or by mail, he/she must attach, in addition to the certified copies of the personal identity document and/or relevant corporate acts proving legal representation, as the case may be, the following documents: (i) ownership statement issued by the bookkeeping agent; (ii) power of attorney letter with the grantor's signature duly notarized; (iii) shareholders with fungible custody of registered shares must provide the statement containing their respective equity stake issued by the competent institution.

Shareholders who choose to submit this Form electronically shall attach to the electronic message, in addition to this Form duly filled out, the documents listed in the previous paragraph in digitalized form.

Paper documents shall be sent to the Company's headquarters at Avenida Presidente Wilson, nº 231, 16º andar, Centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, CEP: 20030-905, under the title "Assembleia Geral Ordinária de Acionistas 2020", and if the Form is to be sent electronically it must be submitted to the e-mail address ri@valid.com to the attention of the Investor Relations Department.

Due to the current scenario in which our employees are in the home office regime, the electronic copy of the physical material must be sent by e-mail to ri@valid.com for the attention of the Investor Relations Department.

The Company will acknowledge the receipt of all Forms received directly, within three (3) days of the receipt date by confirming the receipt to the shareholder's e-mail address provided in the Form, and will also inform if the vote was deemed valid or if the Form, or any other documents, must be resubmitted. If necessary, the rectification or resubmission of the Form, or other required documents, shall be made by the shareholder up until and including April 23, 2020.

Any Form received by the Company after April 23, 2020, in any way, will be disregarded.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Banco do Brasil S.A.

E-mail: [aescriturais@bb.com.br]

Telephone: (21) 3808-3715

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. to be held on 04/29/2020

Telephone: (21) 3808-3715

On-site service at one of the branches of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Approve the management's annual report and the financial statements, which are accompanied by the external and independent auditor's opinion, regarding to the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Resolve on the allocation of the net profits of the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019, in the amount of fifty-four million, two hundred and eighty thousand, seven hundred and twelve reais and eighty-seven centavos (R$ 54,280,712.87), in accordance with the Management Proposal.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Set the global compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Management payable in 2020 in the amount of thirteen million, six hundred thousand, four hundred reais and ninety-six cents (R$ 13,600,400.96 ).

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Set the number of members of the Board of Directors at 6 (six) by the end of the current term.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates

Conselho Fiscal

William Cordeiro (membro efetivo) / Rodrigo Abud (membro suplente)

Regis Lemos de Abreu (membro efetivo) / Diogo Lisa Figueiredo (membro suplente) Vanderlei da Rosa (membro efetivo) / Murici dos Santos (membro suplente)

5. List of all names in the slate - Conselho Fiscal

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

6. If one of the candidates of the chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to his/her shares continue to be counted for the chosen slate? -

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

7. Set the global compensation of the Fiscal Council payable in 2020 in the amount of four hundred and sixty one thousand nine hundred and thirty reais and fifty two cents (R$ 461,930.52).

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - VALID SOLUÇÕES S.A. to be held on 04/29/2020

8. In the event it is necessary to hold the Annual Shareholders Meeting on second call, should the instructions in this Form be considered for such meeting, provided that the requirements for valid participation at the time are met?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Valid Soluções SA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:32:09 UTC
