Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 12:01am EDT

SmartNode VoIP gateways and eSBCs, validated by TekVizion, integrate legacy telephony, ALL-IP communicationsor both concurrentlywith Skype for Business

SmartNode VoIP… More than Just Talk!

Bobby Patton, CEO
“Executives know effective communication with customers, partners and employees is key. SmartNode interoperability with Skype for Business means increased mobility, enhanced teamwork, heightened customer engagement, and higher productivity.”


GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton—US-based enabling solutions provider for unified communications (UC), UC-as-a-service (UCaaS) and Cloud—now announces all SmartNode VoIP products version 3.X—including Virtual SmartNode (vSN)—are validated for interoperability with Skype for Business (SfB).

SmartNode products are validated by TekVizion, a Microsoft-certified lab, in the SBC and enhanced gateway categories, and are forward compatible with Microsoft Teams.

>>Certificate of Validation: Patton SBC/Gateway 3.X 

Patton Cloud edge orchestration service makes it extra easy to activate, configure and manage the SmartNode-enabled connection with on-premise or hosted Skype for Business.

In addition to enabling enterprise transition to ALL-IP using SfB, Patton’s VoIP CPE products also support co-existing legacy telephony systems—during migration, or forever.

"Executives know effective communication with customers, partners, and employees is key to sustainable growth," said Robert R. Patton (Bobby), President and CEO.

“Still, countless organizations operate today using traditional Key System or TDM PBX voice communications. With validated interoperability with Skype for Business, Patton empowers those businesses to connect to the IP world, delivering increased mobility, enhanced teamwork, heightened customer engagement, and higher productivity,” Mr. Patton said.
 
By installing SmartNode VoIP gateways and enterprise session border controllers (eSBCs), organizations can reap the cost-savings and productivity benefits of SfB UC and UCaaS solutions while preserving investments in working analog or digital PBX and fax equipment, phones, speakers, intercoms, and paging systems—and without sacrificing traditional PSTN connectivity.

Known as the world’s “most interoperable” VoIP CPE, SmartNode offers all the standard telephony interfaces, so companies can seamlessly interconnect their hybrid or ALL- IP networks, existing FXS/FXO POTS services, ISDN BRI/PRI lines, and otherwise incompatible SIP telephony systems to SfB.

Mr. Patton continues: “By providing universal access to the high-powered SfB unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform, Patton provides increased mobility, enhanced teamwork, heightened customer engagement, and higher productivity for enterprises.”

To facilitate trouble-free installation, Patton has published a free SfB Configuration Guide for SmartNode Products .

In related news, as Microsoft opens its first data centers in Africa, Patton has appointed two new leaders to expand operations in EMEA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9e5ba97-b119-447f-8fa8-faf3072dcd5d

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

plil250[1] (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Receives The Chemical Society of Japan Award for Technical Development for Exfola™
PU
12:50aADELAIDE BRIGHTON : 2018 Statutory Accounts
PU
12:50aTOSHIBA : Dry Process Applied for Reductive Cleavage of Vitrified Wastes (Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation)
PU
12:50aTELEVISION BROADCASTS : TVB's Big Big Shop and Circle K form e-commerce partnership
PU
12:47aCHINA TELECOM : full year profit jumps 14 percent on data demand
RE
12:35aPortofino Commences Exploration Program - Yergo Lithium Brine Project
NE
12:25aLOGAN PROPERTY : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
12:25aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Announces new initiatives to further drive customer uptime
PU
12:20aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Open banking Q&A with Rizwan Khalfan, TD's Chief Digital and Payments Officer
PU
12:17aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, Kia to invest $300 million in India's Ola
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
2LG UPLUS CORP : Nvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
3TESLA : TESLA : SEC says Musk's contempt defence 'borders on the ridiculous'
4GM considers options for its Lyft stake following IPO
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Canada re-examining Boeing 737 MAX approval after FAA certification probe
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.