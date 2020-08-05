Log in
Validity : Appoints Gary Hall Chief Financial Officer

08/05/2020

Seasoned financial executive rounds out management team as the company continues its impressive growth

Validity, the most trusted name in customer data quality, announced today it has appointed Gary Hall as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of experience leading finance and operational teams at high-growth technology companies, Hall brings successful public market experience to Validity, where he will work closely with Mark Briggs, Validity’s chairman and CEO, the executive team, and the Board of Directors as Validity enters its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining Validity, Hall was CFO of Casa Systems, Inc., a provider of ultra-broadband solutions for mobile, cable, fixed, and converged service providers. While there he helped lead the company through significant growth, culminating in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2017. Before Casa Systems, Hall was CFO of eCopy, a provider of document management solutions, which was purchased by Nuance Communications in 2009. Previous to eCopy, Hall served as both controller and later CFO at MatrixOne, a product life-cycle management software company. In 2000 he helped lead the company’s IPO, followed by its subsequent sale to Dassault Systemes in 2006.

“As a leader in customer data quality and email, joining Validity gives me the great opportunity to work with a growing, global company in a solid market position driven by strong demand,” said Hall. “I’m looking forward to supporting Validity in all its upcoming financial initiatives, especially through these next exciting quarters.”

“With five acquisitions now under our belt and a loyal, global customer base of thousands of the world’s leading companies, all growing faster because of Validity solutions, we have accomplished a great deal since launching Validity two-and-a-half years ago,” said Briggs, chairman and CEO of Validity. “I am excited to welcome Gary to our team and know that our continued expansion will certainly benefit from his experience and financial leadership.”

In addition to Gary’s appointment as CFO, Validity has also recently hired Frank Capecci as senior vice president of human resources and promoted Ryan Pfenninger to the position of chief technology officer (CTO).

“It’s wonderful to welcome Frank to our team as we continue to invest in Validity’s global workforce and strengthen our diverse and inclusive culture,” continued Briggs. “I’m also delighted to celebrate Ryan’s promotion as Validity’s first CTO. I have rarely had the privilege to work with such a remarkable and talented executive. Our customers are in for quite a treat with the innovation being unleashed within our product groups under Ryan’s graceful leadership!”

About Validity

For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity’s flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Return Path, Trust Assessments, 250ok, and GridBuddy – are all highly rated, #1 solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
