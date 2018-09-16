Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Valify : Announces the Acquisition of Lucro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 01:59pm EDT

Valify, the leading healthcare cost management company exclusively dedicated to controlling purchased services expense, announced today that it has acquired Lucro Solutions, Inc., a Nashville-based digital platform for health systems to compare and select vendors.

"We are excited to integrate Lucro’s platform which aligns with and fortifies Valify’s existing features. Lucro has built an innovative, easy-to-use technology platform that automates how all buyers across a healthcare system evaluate and select their vendor partners," said Chris Heckler, Chief Executive Officer of Valify. "This transaction extends and enhances our ability to operate a marketplace, enabling our healthcare system customers to effortlessly collaborate with vendors, saving time and increasing bandwidth to realize additional cost savings through Valify’s technology.”

Valify offers healthcare systems a suite of technology and services that targets, prioritizes, and manages areas for cost reduction through spend visibility, benchmark comparisons, and advisory services. Lucro operates a marketplace platform, applying an innovative approach to collaboration among buyers and sellers. The integration of Lucro into Valify’s digital RFP and market share technology reinforces powerful health system and vendor communication tools and adds robust features to further accelerate the sourcing process.

"Combining Valify’s visibility and insights with Lucro’s capabilities gives vendors greater visibility and more partnership opportunities that fulfill a healthcare provider’s need for balancing cost and quality,” said Cash Forshee, Founder and Senior Vice President of Lucro.

“The Valify analytics and benchmarking platform already plays an integral role in identifying and prioritizing savings opportunities across a healthcare system,” said Les Popiolek, Chief Operating Officer of Valify. "As pressure continues to increase on their operating margins, more healthcare providers are focusing their cost reduction lens on indirect spend. Integrating Lucro’s technology will enable health systems to engage more internal and external stakeholders, enabling them to take on more savings initiatives while better supporting the clinical and operational needs of departments and service lines across their organizations.”

About Valify

Valify is the only healthcare cost management company exclusively dedicated to controlling purchased services expense. Valify’s web-based technology platform allows healthcare organizations to quickly identify, benchmark, and manage savings in over 1,200 categories. With proprietary benchmarking analysis, market share insights, and prebuilt category-specific RFP templates, Valify provides a proven end-to-end purchased services solution for organizations to proactively manage expense, increase staff productivity, and realize significant savings. Getvalify.com

About Lucro

Lucro, a Nashville-based technology company initially backed by Martin Ventures, Heritage Group, and Health Insight Capital, a subsidiary of HCA, is a digital platform created to reinvent the connection between buyers and sellers outside of supply chain in healthcare. Health systems use Lucro to reduce the time and cost to make buying decisions about indirect spend. Lucro matches vendors to healthcare systems that are actively seeking their products or solutions. Lucro.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo gets off the mark for Juventus
AQ
08:54pDEUTSCHE BANK : to shift more assets to Frankfurt, ringfence UK operations after Brexit - source
RE
08:54pITALIAN SERIE A : Ronaldo scores 1st league goal for Juventus and adds a 2nd
AQ
08:48pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 Rumored to Bring Major Design Changes
AQ
08:48pALMOST ALL COMPUTERS VULNERABLE TO NEW COLD BOOT ATTACK : F-Secure
AQ
08:48pFINANCE 101 : What to Know About Money in College
PU
08:45pEL NASR CLOTHES & TEXTILES KABO : Kabo standalone profits rise to LE29m in FY2017/18
AQ
08:45pGOLDEN COAST : 1st phase of Golden Coast's subscription shares covered 71.52%
AQ
08:45pINTERNATIONAL FOR LEASING INCOLEASE : IncoLEASE announces its fair value at LE36.98/share
AQ
08:44pPOLICE : Man faked Down syndrome, hired caregivers to bathe him and change diapers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2AMAZON.COM : It's Not All Amazon. Small Stocks Are Powering the Market Higher
3HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Billionaire Squire Goes On The Hunt Over H&m
4UAE's Brooge Petroleum plans to float 40 percent stake in London IPO
5NIKE : NIKE : NikeBoycott Is Over. Why Retail Activism Rarely Changes Sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.