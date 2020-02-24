Valimail : Recognized With Multiple Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Valimail’s pioneering anti-phishing technologies honored for the third year in a row

Valimail, the world’s leading provider of identity-based anti-phishing solutions, received three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the 2020 competition hosted by Cybersecurity Insiders.

Valimail won gold in the Cybersecurity Product award category for Email Security (for companies between 100 to 499 employees).

Valimail also won the gold medal for the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year (for North American companies between 100 and 499 employees), the third year in a row that Valimail has been recognized in this category.

Additionally, Valimail won a silver medal for Best North American Cybersecurity Company (between 100 - 499 employees).

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the pioneering work that our team and partners have delivered over the past five years, building the Valimail ecosystem,” said Valimail co-founder and CEO Alexander García-Tobar. “We’re proud that Cybersecurity Insiders has honored us for the third year in a row. This recognition validates what Valimail’s customers already know: Our unique zero-trust approach to email security based on sender identity, our commitment to customer satisfaction, and our willingness to guarantee results set us apart in a crowded market for email security.”

The Valimail Platform takes a novel approach to stop the scourge of phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks with an identity-driven, authoritative, cloud-based platform. Featuring patented technology combined with the largest clearinghouse of trusted mailing domains in the industry, the Valimail Platform delivers real-time email authentication and authorization to stop phishing, protect and amplify brands, provide unmatched visibility — and do it all at scale, with minimal staff overhead.

Valimail is also the only vendor to guarantee that its customers will get their DMARC records to an enforcement policy (the point at which they are protected from being spoofed by fake senders impersonating them).

"Congratulations to Valimail for being recognized as the Gold award winner in the Cybersecurity Product and Cybersecurity Service Provider categories, and for its Silver award in the North American Cybersecurity Company category of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that jointly produce the awards program. "With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2020 awards are highly competitive and all winners truly reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry."

The 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners have been selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments).

Valimail is a pioneering, identity-based, anti-phishing company that has been ensuring the global trustworthiness of digital communications since 2015. Valimail delivers the only complete, cloud-native platform for validating and authenticating sender identity to stop phishing, protect and amplify brands, and ensure compliance. Valimail has won dozens of prestigious cybersecurity technology awards and authenticates billions of messages a month for some of the world's biggest companies and organizations, including Uber, Splunk, Yelp, Fannie Mae, Mercedes Benz USA, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. For more information visit www.valimail.com.

