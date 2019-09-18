Valley Forge Capital Management : Surpasses $500 Million in Assets Under Management

Award-winning equity hedge fund manager grows using bottom-up fundamental approach to value investing

Valley Forge Capital Management (“VFCM”), one of the largest equity hedge fund managers in the mid-Atlantic region, announces that the firm recently surpassed $500 million in assets under management.

Founded by Dev Kantesaria, VFCM runs a long-biased equity strategy that employs a bottom-up fundamental approach to find high-quality businesses that trade at large discounts to their intrinsic values. VFCM holds a concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas that meet rigorous criteria for business quality, financial metrics and operational standards.

“We are extremely proud of this milestone and the value we have delivered to our investors since VFCM’s inception. In the face of recent market volatility, our team remains committed to using our disciplined and consistent process to identify superior business models that can compound intrinsic value over an extended period of time,” asserts Kantesaria, Portfolio Manager. “Our mission at VFCM is to significantly grow the buying power of our investors over a multi-year timeframe. We remain excited about the firm’s future and look forward to building long and productive relationships with our current and future investors.”

Since its founding, VFCM has received numerous performance awards including Best Global Equity Hedge Fund Under $1 Billion by HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards 2018, Best Global Equity Fund $100 Million and Above by Absolute Return Awards 2017, Best Long/Short Equity Hedge Fund Long-Term Performance (5 Years) Under $1 Billion by HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards 2016 and Fourteen Top Ten Awards by BarclayHedge Performance Awards.

For more information on Valley Forge Capital Management, please visit www.valleyforgecapital.com.

About Valley Forge Capital Management

Founded in 2007 by Dev Kantesaria, Valley Forge Capital Management is an award-winning hedge fund investment manager with approximately $500 million in assets under management. Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the firm employs a long-biased equity strategy that targets high-quality, public companies that can compound intrinsic values over a multi-year period.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Third-party rankings, awards, and recognition do not guarantee future investment success. Under no circumstances should such awards be construed as an endorsement or a testimonial by any client, nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings, and awards are based on information prepared and submitted by the applicable investment adviser. No fees or other consideration was paid by Valley Forge to participate or receive consideration for such awards.

Criteria for the HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards is based on a panel of judges consisting of investment consultants, investors and due diligence experts who make their decisions based on both quantitative and qualitative factors. The judges review the returns and risk-adjusted performance of the fund during the time period in question. The judges also consider pedigree of the managers and reputation with investors. Firms voluntarily submit performance data and firm overview information to HFMWeek for award consideration. Total number of eligible funds varies by year and specific award. For the 2017 HFM Awards, the categories for which Valley Forge was nominated had the following number of entries: Long/Short Equity Global – 18; Long/Short Equity Long-Term Performance (5 Years) Under $1 Billion – 15; Single Manager Long-Term Performance (5 Years) Under $1 Billion – 53. For the 2018 HFM Awards, the Global Equity Fund Under $1 Billion category had 6 entries. It is Valley Forge’s understanding that the total number of entries was similar in prior and subsequent periods, but the Firm was unable to obtain the total number of entries for the Firm’s nominated categories in 2014, 2015, 2016 and the US Equity Under $1 Billion category in 2018. The awards categories listed in these materials had the following numbers of nominees (including Valley Forge): 2016 – 8 firms; 2018 – 5 firms. Valley Forge was a subscriber to HFMWeek magazine from October 2016-October 2017.

Criteria for the Absolute Return Awards is based on risk-adjusted performance among hedge funds based in the Americas. To be considered for an award, funds must have at least a 12-month track record and either submit performance data directly to the Absolute Return database or self-submit their data. As of December 2017, the database contained approximately 2,700 funds. Nominations are decided by those funds that achieve the strongest Sharpe ratios during the full year, so long as they also beat the median returns in their relevant peer groups and are also within 10% of their high-water mark. The winners will be funds which achieve the highest returns, as long as they also achieve Sharpe ratios within 25% of the best among the nominees and are also within 10% of their high-water mark. The awards categories listed in these materials had the following number of nominees (including Valley Forge): 2018 – 7 firms.

Criteria for BarclayHedge awards is based solely on net fund performance for the applicable time period. Firms voluntarily submit monthly net performance to the BarclayHedge database. For each of the awards Valley Forge has won from BarclayHedge, the following number of funds were eligible: 12/31/12 – 116 funds; 3/31/13 – 132 funds; 6/30/13 – 136 funds; 9/30/13 – 140 funds; 3/31/14 – 162 funds; 6/30/14 – 165 funds; 5/30/17 – 223 funds; 11/30/17 – 226 funds; 6/30/18 – 225 funds; 2/29/19 – 221 funds; 3/31/19 – 216 funds and 338 funds for the monthly and quarterly awards, respectively; 6/30/19 – 363 funds; 7/31/19 – 219 funds.

