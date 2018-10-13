Valley Presbyterian Celebrates Being a Pioneer in Early Adoption of Patient-Monitoring Technology Used in Space Exploration

As moviegoers prepare to watch Ryan Gosling venture out into the
infinite darkness and walk on the moon’s surface in the new Neil
Armstrong biopic First Man, Valley Presbyterian Hospital is
celebrating being a pioneer in its own right, as the first hospital to
be outfitted with telemetry patient-monitoring systems — the same
technology used in space. Back in 1966, Spacelabs, Inc., the innovators
behind the medical technology used on some of NASA’s most historic
missions, introduced the technology to civilians at Valley Presbyterian
Hospital.
The out-of-this-world medical telemetry was developed in the early
1960s, and allowed a person’s vital signs to be captured and sent to a
device to display in waveform. NASA used this technology when it
successfully landed Neil Armstrong on the moon on July 16, 1969. That
same monitoring equipment worn by Armstrong now sits in the Smithsonian
as a coveted piece of U.S. history.
“The ties between space exploration and medical breakthroughs are truly
fascinating,” said Gus Valdespino, President and Chief Executive Officer
at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys. “As a hospital that has
served the community for over 60 years, we are proud to be part of such
a rich history – even a part of U.S. history.”
Since the first civilian introduction of real-time telemetry monitoring
at Valley Presbyterian Hospital, the same technology that monitored Neil
Armstrong’s vitals has been used in hospitals across the country. Today,
Valley Presbyterian Hospital has 60 beds dedicated to patients who are
often in critical condition and need constant monitoring and care. The
specialized nursing teams on these units rely on this monitoring to
track a patient’s heart rate, blood pressure, breathing and other
vitals, with the ability to monitor patients throughout the hospital.
Though it seems like light-years since this technology was adopted,
Valley Presbyterian, like many other hospitals, continues to rely on its
role in patient care and improved well-being.
ABOUT VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL
Valley Presbyterian Hospital (VPH) is an independent, nonprofit and
nonsectarian hospital serving the medical needs of the San Fernando
Valley community for more than 50 years. VPH has grown to become one of
the largest acute-care hospitals in the region and continues to provide
patient-centered care for a healthy community. The 350-bed facility
offers advanced technology and a full range of medical services to
improve and save lives. For more information, visit valleypres.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005487/en/