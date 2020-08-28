Valley Republic Bancorp : Announces Closing of Subordinated Notes Offering of $20 Million

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), completed the issuance, through a private placement, of $20,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 30, 2035 (the "Notes") to certain institutional and private accredited investors.

The Notes were issued at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of $19.6 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its growth and for general corporate purposes. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for Company regulatory purposes, and the portion that the Company contributes to the Bank will qualify as Tier 1 capital for the Bank.

The Notes bear a fixed interest rate of 5.00% per annum until (but excluding) September 30, 2025, payable quarterly in arrears. From September 30, 2025, the Notes will bear a floating rate of interest equal to 3-Month SOFR + 4.90% until the Notes mature on September 30, 2035, or such earlier redemption date, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes will be redeemable by the Company, in whole or in part, on or after August 27, 2025, upon proper notice being given by the Company to the Note holders. Any redemption will be at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Notes are not subject to redemption at the option of the holders. The Notes were assigned an investment grade rating of BBB+ by Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

Geraud Smith, President & CEO, stated, "Although our organization continues to perform at a high level, I view this capital as an inexpensive insurance policy, which will provide protection for our shareholders and ensure Valley Republic has capacity to support our customers and the communities we serve during these uncertain times."

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as the sole placement agent and as financial advisor, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, San Francisco, California served as legal counsel for Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC, and Duane Morris LLP, Los Angeles, California, served as legal counsel to Valley Republic Bancorp.

About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Company is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Business Oversight. Valley Republic Bank is an insured, state-chartered, non-member bank of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is in its twelfth year of operation, having been established in 2009. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield and one full-service banking office in Delano, and a loan production office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.

