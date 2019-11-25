Vallianz : Notice Of Expiry Of Warrants

Vallianz Holdings Limited 3A, International Business Park, #01-13 Icon@IBP,Singapore 609935 Co Reg No. 199206945E Tel: +65 6911 6200 Fax: +65 6659 1292 www.vallianzholdings.com

NOTICE OF EXPIRY OF WARRANTS (THE "NOTICE")

TO ALL HOLDERS OF WARRANTS [W191226] (THE "WARRANTS") TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF VALLIANZ HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY")

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockholder, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

Holders of the Company's Warrants (the "Warrantholders") who have sold their Warrants should immediately upon receipt of a copy of this Notice, send it to the purchaser or to the bank, stockbroker or agent through whom the sale was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser.

In this Notice, the term "Warrants" refer to all warrants issued by the Company on 29 December 2017, the terms of which are constituted in the deed poll executed by the Company on 1 December 2017 (the "Deed Poll"). Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meanings as ascribed to them in the Deed Poll.

EXPIRY OF WARRANTS ON 26 DECEMBER 2019 AT 5.00 P.M.

Please note that pursuant to the Deed Poll, the Warrants will expire on 26 December 2019, being the market day immediately preceding the second anniversary of the date of issue of the Warrants.

Warrantholders are reminded that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants, the rights to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Share(s)") comprised in the Warrants will expire at 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 26 December 2019, after which time, any subscription rights comprised in the Warrants which have not been exercised will lapse and the Warrants will cease to be valid for any purpose whatsoever.

EXERCISE PRICE

The exercise price of the Warrants is S$0.48 for each New Share (the "Exercise Price").

PROCEDURE FOR EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

Warrantholders who wish to exercise their subscription rights must do so in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants. In order to exercise the Warrants, a Warrantholder must complete and sign the exercise notice relating to the Warrants in the prescribed form (the "Exercise Notice Form").

Copies of the Exercise Notice Form are available from the Company's warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), whose name, address, telephone number and business hours are as follows: