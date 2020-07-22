Log in
Valligent Technologies Hires Walter Allen as EVP of Digital Transformation

07/22/2020 | 08:05am EDT

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Valligent Technologies (Valligent), the mortgage industry's residential valuation technology trendsetter, announced today that it has hired Walter Allen as executive vice president of digital transformation.

Valligent EVP Walter Allen

Within this position, Allen is charged with driving change and implementing Valligent's digital and technology strategy in key areas of appraisal alternatives, alternative inspections and cloud adoption. This role was created as part of Valligent's strategy to increase adoption of its award-winning virtual appraisal through partnerships and new client acquisition.

Prior to joining Valligent, Allen was an executive with CoreLogic Solutions. During his 13 years with the company, he developed successful strategies for capital markets clients including Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, and later with federal agencies in the government solutions group, where he managed engagements and provided solutions for FHFA, OCC, HUD, Freddie Mac and others.

"Valligent's proprietary virtual inspection and appraisal process answers a longstanding mortgage industry problem: how to drastically expedite the appraisal workflow with a faster, more efficient valuation that doesn't sacrifice quality," said Allen. "Surprisingly, more companies haven't adopted it, but that's about to change. I'm extremely energized by this opportunity."

The technology behind Valligent's virtual appraisal enables an inspector to complete a comprehensive inspection without being at the property. With the time saved in visiting the property, the virtual appraisal can be completed in as little as one day. Typical traditional appraisal delivery times range from five to ten days.

"The need for the virtual appraisal is paramount, particularly at this time," said Jeremy McCarty, CEO of Valligent Technologies. "With lenders busier than ever, time and efficiency are key to preventing fall out and closing deals on time. Walter understands the value of the technology and the necessity of our solution. We're happy to have someone of his caliber on board."

About Valligent Technologies

Valligent Technologies is an award-winning, provider of residential valuation solutions employing patent pending processes and technologies. Over the past year, the company's Virtual Appraisal has gained significant attention among lenders, government entities and the media as the industry's first 100% regulatory compliant full interior inspection appraisal that can be completed in as little as one day, rather than the typical five to ten days. Valligent, which counts among its customers hundreds of banks, credit unions, and financial institutions, was established in 2002 and is based in Roseville, California.

For more information, visit: https://valligent.com/

News Source: Valligent Technologies

Related link: https://www.valligent.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/valligent-technologies-hires-walter-allen-as-evp-of-digital-transformation/
